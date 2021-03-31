Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Penrith Panthers

Lottoland, 8:05pm, Thursday April 1

Team News: Despite a heavy loss to the Dragons, Des Hasler has only made one change, with Morgan Boyle re-joining the bench in place of Toafofoa Sipley.

Dylan Edwards has a broken hand, shifting Stephen Crichton to fullback, Matt Burton to centre and Nathan Cleary returning at halfback.

Prediction: These sides are the polar opposites of one another. Penrith have lost two of their last 26 NRL games. Manly have been defeated in 10 of their past 12 matches. Both are missing their first-choice fullbacks to injuries, and that’s where the comparisons stop. We’re only thee rounds in, and Manly have already leaked 100 more points than Penrith. You read that right – ONE HUNDRED.

It’ll be a good battle in the halves, between the incumbent Origin halfbacks, but the rest of this should be a walk-over. Whilst he was better against the Dragons, Des continues with the Dylan Walker at fullback experiment, and doesn’t make changes to a struggling 17. Look away Manly fans, this one is getting ugly. Penrith by 30.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Stadium Australia, 4:05pm, Friday April 2

Team News: Trent Barret has shuffled his spine, with Lachlan Lewis coming in for Jake Averillo while Nick Meaney moves to fullback, pushing Corey Allen to the wing. Jeremy Marshall-King is injured and Josh Jackson is suspended, meaning Renouf Atoni moves to lock, opening the door for Maori All Star Jackson Tapine to debut off the bench, alongside new face Dean Britt.

South Sydney are unchanged from the side that toppled the Roosters.

Prediction: Speaking of getting ugly… Canterbury are missing their most influential and passionate player in Josh Jackson, a week after losing to a hopeless Brisbane outfit, their second straight shutout. South Sydney are high on confidence after defeating the Roosters, and will be primed to rack up a cricket score here.

The Rabbitohs are a daytime footy team. Look at their backline, they’re built for a dry, fast track. A forecast of 25 and sunny will do just that for the Rabbits. Latrell tip-ons, Alex Johnston screaming down the sideline. Corey Allen is a tremendous player, but he’s not a winger. He lacks the pace and size for it, and could be exposed by either the hulking Josh Mansour or lightning Johnston. There’ll be some passion, but the Easter Bunnies will get the chocolates on Good Friday. Rabbitohs by 26.

Melbourne Storm vs. Brisbane Broncos

AAMI Park*, 8:05pm, Friday April 2

Team News: Ryan Papenhuyzen is back for the premiers, pushing Nicho Hynes to the reserves.

Payne Haas and Matt Lodge come straight into the starting side, shifting Tevita Pangai Junior and Thomas Flegler to the bench. Josh Asiata returns from a neck complaint onto the pine, which sees Tom Dearden, Ethan Bullemor and Rhys Kennedy move to the reserves list.

Prediction: There’s an asterisks next to ‘AAMI Park’ because at the time of writing, there’s a chance this game may be moved to Sydney. Brisbane have been forced out of Queensland with COVID restrictions, it’s up in the air. What isn’t up in the air however, is the result of this match. It’ll be the Storm 13+. The Broncos were a lot better last weekend, but it was against the lifeless Bulldogs outfit, who couldn’t score a point. Melbourne have uncharacteristically lost two straight, but get Ryan Papenhuyzen back in a massive boost.

Payne Haas is a sight for sore eyes in the Broncos camp but he’ll hardly be a factor in this one. Melbourne are just too slick and full of too many points, we’re going to see the Storm that raced out to a 22-0 lead in Round 1. Their spine is deadly, their backs are potent, and their forward pack is a juggernaut. It’ll be the Storm’s night. Melbourne by 22.

Cronulla Sharks vs. North Queensland Cowboys

Sunshine Coast Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday April 3

Team News: Sione Katoa’s new injury hands Mawene Hiroti a spot on the wing, while Briton Nikora’s suspension gives Teig Wilton a starting spot. Braydon Trindall is on the bench.

Todd Payten has finally made changes to the side, dropping Esan Marsters for Connelly Lemuelu as well as dumping Jake Clifford for Ben Hampton. Hamiso Tabui-Fidow is named on the wing with Justin O’Neill officially at centre. Mitch Dunn and Reuben Cotter are out and Coen Hess has been benched, revealing a new back-row of Ben Condon and Shane Wright on the edges, and Josh McGuire locking the scrum.

Prediction: One of the closer games this round, Cronulla were tremendously brave last week. After having their bench cleared out before halftime, middle forwards Aaron Woods, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Toby Rudolf were all forced to play 80 minutes. The Cowboys on the other hand… There’s a reason they’re one of three winless sides in the NRL. At least Payten has finally made changes.

Having Holmes at the back definitely makes the Cowboys a more potent side, and he’ll be eager to play well against his former side, but Cronulla have too much upside, even with a few missing troops. The youngsters in their pack are another level to those at North Queensland, and Will Kennedy is one of this year’s surprise packets. It’ll be a contest for the first hour or so, but the Sharks will pull through late to win this well. Sharks by 14.

Gold Coast Titans vs. Canberra Raiders

Cbus Super Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday April 3

Team News: Justin Holbrook has named the same 17 that took on the Cowboys, with Tino Fa’asuamaleaui at prop, Tyrone Peachey at lock and Moeaki Fotuaika on the bench.

Joseph Tapine and Curtis Scott are sidelined through injury, though the side is boosted by the return of Dunamis Lui and Hudson Young. Young comes into the second-row, moving Sebastian Kris back to his preferred centre role, deputising for Scott. Lui will start at prop, moving Ryan Sutton to lock in place of Tapine.

Prediction: The match of the round. The Titans started slowly but have come back in a big way over the past fortnight, specifically David Fifita. Canberra started with a bang, but only scraped past Cronulla, and were undone by the Warriors despite leading by 21. I’d talk about home ground advantage, but following Brisbane’s move, this game could reportedly be shifted to Sydney.

This should be a fantastic contest. Both side’s have big yet skilled forward packs, but the Raiders just have more in the spine. Josh Hodgson outpoints Mitch Rein and Dally M medallist Jack Wighton is due for a big game. There’s a lot of x-factor on both sides but class will win this, and the Green Machine just have a little more than the Titans, and should win here narrowly. Raiders by 2.

Newcastle Knights vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons

McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday April 4

Team News: Starford To’a returns, with debutant Dominic Young dropped and Gehamat Shibasaki shifting in a spot to the centres. Blake Green returns from injury via the bench, Brodie Jones makes way for the five-eighth.

Disaster for the Red V with captain Ben Hunt out for over a month, opening the doors for Adam Clune to return to the halves. Jack Bird’s suspensions sees Brayden Williame promoted from the bench to the centres, and Jackson Ford joining the interchange.

Prediction: Another Sunday affair at McDonald Jones Stadium, can Newcastle avenge last weeks loss to the Tigers? They were their own worst enemy, throwing the footy away and continually inviting Wests back into the game. The Dragons have been surprisingly full of points the past fortnight, but losing Ben Hunt and Jack Bird will show some underbelly.

Blake Green has been named on the bench, a perfect foil for Mitchell Pearce, though it’ll be interesting to see how he’s used from the pine. Adam Clune is a capable half but he’s no Hunt, the same can be said about Brayden Williame and Bird, they lose so much creativity and spark from their outfit. On Easter Sunday, expect the Knights to bounce back from last week, and put on a show. Newcastle by 8.

Sydney Roosters vs. New Zealand Warriors

SCG, 6:15pm, Sunday April 4

Team News: After a disastrous clash against the Bunnies, whiz kid Sam Walker debuts at halfback alongside Drew Hutchison, with Luke Keary out for the season, and Lachlan Lam at least 4-6 weeks away. Lindsay Collins will sit out after a monster concussion, pushing Isaac Liu into the front-row and Victor Radley finally returning at lock. Daniel Suluka-Fifita is suspended, with Matt Ikuvalu and Nat Butcher on the bench.

Marcelo Montoya makes his Warriors debut in the centres with Peta Hiku injured. Bailey Sironen moves back into the starting side, pushing Tohu Harris into lock and Jazz Tevaga back to the bench.

Prediction: Finally, we get a glimpse of Sam Walker. His debut may have come through cruel circumstances, but regardless the kid we’ve been talking about for the last year will finally step onto the big stage. Luke Keary is a monumental loss, as is Lachlan Lam and Lindsay Collins. And the Warriors will be waiting to spring another upset.

Their victory last week may have been controversial, but regardless it will fill the Warriors with a stack of confidence. RTS was electric and will be again on Sunday evening against his former club. This is going to be a lot tighter than many expect, however the Roosters just run that little bit smoother to everyone else. James Tedesco will put the team on his back, and if Walker can click from the get go and just get his kicking game right, life without Keary won’t see so dim. Roosters by 10.

Wests Tigers vs. Parramatta Eels

Stadium Australia, 4:00pm, Monday April 5

Team News: The Tigers are unchanged after winning their first clash of the season against Newcastle.

Only the one change for Parramatta, back-rower Ryan Matterson is back after missing last week with a nasty concussion. Isaiah Papali’i reverts to the bench, and Keegan Hipgrave is out of the side.

Prediction: The annual Easter Monday game, the Eels are still the hardest team to gauge so far this year. They trailed Brisbane 16-0 before coming back, they beat Melbourne though the conditions played to their strengths, and beat a Cronulla side that had an empty bench by half time. The Tigers were pumped in the opening fortnight, yet beat Newcastle in Pearce’s 300th.

Both clubs usually lift for this clash, especially when you bring in the added headlines of Mitch Moses against Luke Brooks, and Ryan Matterson against the Tigers. Daine Laurie must be the odds-on favourite for Dally M Rookie of the Year as it stands, he’s electric. But, at the end of the day, Parramatta have way too good a forward pack for the Tigers, and the biggest gap is between the hookers – Reed Mahoney and Jacob Liddle. Mahoney is one of the most underrated rakes in the game, and will completely outpoint Liddle on Monday. Parramatta by 16.