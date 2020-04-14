As the boredom of the indoors sets in, the fans aren’t the only ones twiddling their thumbs without any football on the weekend.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be checking in on the players to see what they’re up to, and who they’d hate to be stuck with through all this.

In today’s edition, we spoke to Dragons and Jillaroos custodian Sam Bremner on coaching, a comeback, and what playing rep footy means to her. Let’s dive in!

ZT: So you spent close to two years out of the game before playing in the Nines tournament last month, how did it feel to be back out there?

SB: It was about 15 months out of the game, it was great to be back. I definitely took a physical rest from the contact part of the game but I was still training everyday during pregnancy and injuries so it made my first game back all the more enjoyable that my body was physically ready to return.

ZT: How did joining the coaching staff last season change how you looked at the game?

SB: I learnt a few things, from how the coaching system works in the coaching box, you have no idea of that stuff when you’re on the field, but it also made me understand a little better just how much goes into coaching a side.

ZT: What would it mean to get yourself back into a rep jersey at the end of the year?

SB: In previous years, putting on the rep jumper made me really proud of the hard work I had done to achieve this, but now I feel really different.

It’s most definitely still about my own personal desire to represent our state and country but it is also about inspiring others on similar journeys to mine, repaying my family for all the sacrifices they have made during my career by showing them what I can do, and my biggest one is being the best version of myself for Reef (her son).

The vision of myself telling him the story of my journey and using that as an example to why he can pursue any dream he wants motivates me every day.

ZT: We’re all stuck at home at the moment, what’re you doing to keep yourself busy?

SB: I am spending a lot of time outside, making sure I spend precious time with Reef and also making sure that I help spread some positivity to my friends, family and clients.

ZT: Any hobbies you think you’ll pick up?

SB I might get a little better at board games and finally be able to beat my husband in Monopoly!

ZT: Who’s the last team mate you’d want to be stuck in isolation with?

SB: They are a pretty fun bunch, I’d be happy to be stuck with any of them.

ZT: Obviously you can’t go into the clubhouse and train at the moment, what’re you doing to keep yourself fit?

SB: I am still doing my program, just from home at the moment.

ZT: What’s the go to feed when you’re stuck at home? Are you more of a cooker or has the Uber Eats been getting a workout?

SB: Sweet Potato Sheppard’s Pie is my go to, there’s no Uber Eats where I live, but I enjoy cooking anyway.

ZT: Provided it all goes ahead, what’s the goal for the NRLW season this year?

SB: To get as much game time as possible and to enjoy every part of the season, from training to recovery, to playing.

Thanks for the chat Sammy! Stay tuned for the next installment of ‘Blythy’s Lockout Low Down’, and drop a comment below to let us know who we should talk to next, and what you want to know!