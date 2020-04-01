As the boredom of the indoors sets in, the fans aren’t the only ones twiddling their thumbs without any football on the weekend.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be checking in on the players to see what they’re up to, and who they’d hate to be stuck with through all this.

In today’s edition, I’ll be speaking to young hooker and new North Queensland recruit, Reece Robson.

ZT: You’ve made the jump from the Dragons to the Cowboys, how’re you finding Townsville so far?

RR: Yeah mate loving it up here so far, just can’t wait to get back out there with the boys.

ZT: You actually managed to score a try against your former club in the Perth Nines Final, run us through that.

RR: Yeah it was a great experience winning the Nines tournament and great to get a try in the Grand Final to top the weekend off.

ZT: What did winning that trophy not just do for your own confidence, but for the team’s?

RR: It gave the boys a bit of a boost going into the season, especially after a long pre-season.

ZT: You were apart of the Cowboys side in Round 1, how did it feel running through that tunnel onto the new stadium?

RR: Unreal experience. Such a good stadium, I think it’ll be massive for us and for all of Townsville going forward.

ZT: You’re sharing the hooker role with Jake Granville, is there anything from his game you’ve been able to pick up and add to your own game?

RR: I just try to learn as much as I can from his experience having been in the game for a while now.

ZT: We’re all obviously stuck inside at the moment, what’re you doing to keep yourself busy?

RR: Practicing my golf chipping in the back yard.

ZT: Who’s the last team mate you’d want to be stuck in isolation with?

RR: Probably Mitch Dunn, he’d deadset sleep all day.

ZT: With all the restaurants closed, what’s your go to feed at home? Can you cook, or is the Uber Eats getting a work out?

RR: Yeah there’s been a fair bit of Uber Eats, but my go to would have to be Spaghetti Bolognese.

ZT: Speaking of work out, you obviously can’t at the club at the moment, how’re you keeping yourself fit?

RR: I’ve been trying to go for a run early in the morning.

ZT: Lastly, which bloke would be going mad being stuck at home?

RR: Probably myself, hate being stuck inside.

Thanks for the chat Reece! Stay tuned for the next installment of ‘Blythy’s Lockout Low Down’, and drop a comment below to let me know who I should talk to next, and what you want to know!