New South Wales Blues' duo Kotoni Staggs and Daniel Tupou have reportedly told coach Brad Fittler that they will play State of Origin ahead of a Pacific Test for Tonga if selected for Game 2.

The duo, alongside other Origin hopefuls in Cronulla Sharks' centre Siosifa Talakai and boom second rower Haumole Olakau'atu, were picked in a 25-man Tongan squad to play New Zealand the day before Game 2 in Auckland yesterday.

It left the decision up to the players, with Fittler previously claiming he would have no problems if Origin players skipped Game 2 to represent their island nations in the Pacific Tests, with Tonga to play New Zealand, Samoa to play the Cook Islands, and Fiji to play Samoa on the Saturday of the NRL's representative round.

According to The Daily Telegraph though, both Staggs and Tupou have decided that they want to play for the Blues, with Staggs confirming to the publication his preference.

“I definitely want to play for NSW, that’s my preference,” Staggs said.

“I’ve spoken to Kristian (Woolf, Tonga head coach). I’ve been picked in the Tongan squad in case I don’t make the Blues team, but I’ve told them I want to play Origin first and if not, then I will play for Tonga.

“It’s nice to have some options, but it was always my dream to play for the Blues and that won’t change.”

Fittler will pick his team for Game 2 on Sunday evening at the conclusion of Round 15 with plenty of selection questions to be asked, including whether to include Latrell Mitchell and Ryan Papenhuyzen in what would be their return from injury games.

It's unclear at this stage whether Olakau'atu in particular, who is a rumoured almost certainty to come into the Game 2 squad, will also commit to the Blues, or whether he will play for Tonga should the choice present itself.

The boom second rower has been tipped to play a role off the bench, with Tariq Sims the likely player to make way as Cameron Murray moves back into the starting 13.

It's understood that Talakai is still very much in the discussion for a spot as well despite his form tailing off. It's unclear at this stage though whether Mitchell may be picked, or whether Fittler would look to move Stephen Crichton or Campbell Graham into the squad.

Game 2 will be played in Perth on June 26.