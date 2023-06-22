The New South Wales Blues have fallen short in the 2023 State of Origin series, and it's clear changes are needed.

The team have fallen well short in the two games of this series, but it's the same nucleus of a team that lost last year's series in dismal circumstances.

Stretching back even further, all of James Tedesco, Josh Addo-Carr, Nathan Cleary, Damien Cook, Tyson Frizell, Payne Haas, Cameron Murray, Junior Paulo and Isaah Yeo played rolls in the 2020 series when Wayne Bennett coached a team supposedly the "worst in Origin history" past Brad Fittler's Blues.

The last four years should ultimately end Fittler's tenure in charge of the Blues, and while it won't happen, his disposal for Game 3 of the series should be considered.

FITTLER: We weren't that far away

That is just about the only way forward at this stage for a state in dire need of change.

Regardless of who coaches Game 3, or finds themselves in charge next year, the Blues must make wide changes. Veterans who are past it, players who don't perform and moves for team balance all need to be made.

Here is the team the Blues should run out with in Origin 3.

RELATED: NSW Game 2 player ratings

Fullback

Candidates: Latrell Mitchell, Dylan Edwards, William Kennedy

James Tedesco's time as a Blue is done. It's tough to say for a guy who hadn't played a bad game in Sky Blue prior to this series, but he has had two bad ones in a row now.

That's to back up some pretty dire form for the Sydney Roosters at club level too. The 30-year-old might be the state captain, but he needs to fall on his own sword if the selectors won't do it for him ahead of Game 3.

If he is fit, Latrell Mitchell must play at the back. He has Origin experience in the centres, but has become one of the best fullbacks in the game. At 26 years of age, he is the most realistic option to play fullback for the Blues over the next five years, particuarly with the continuing injury issues for Tom Trbojevic.

If he isn't fit, then Dylan Edwards is next. A Rugby League World Cup extended squad member, he brings so much to any team he plays in without getting in the way of other spine players. His game continues to develop, his defensive organisation is first class, and even if Mitchell is fit, there could be some consideration given.

The bottom line is that no team defends well without a great organisational fullback. That has been clear to see with Reece Walsh in the Queensland side, and Edwards does it very well for Penrith.

William Kennedy also could be looked at - he has 12 tries this season.

Verdict: Latrell Mitchell. Dylan Edwards if not fit

Wingers

Candidates: Josh Addo-Carr, Brian To'o, Reuben Garrick, Campbell Graham, Stephen Crichton

Brian To'o is one of the only players who can hold his head high from the disastrous Game 2. He ran the ball hard, worked strongly at both ends of the park and will hold his spot for Game 3 and again into next year.

Josh Addo-Carr's position is far less certain.

He didn't get much of an opportunity with the ball in hand in Game 2, but it was the same story in Game 1 - he just didn't go looking for it.

It was almost inexcusable to not pick Addo-Carr last year, but this year, it's a head-scratcher.

Granted, I wouldn't be keeping him in the side for Game 2 - Campbell Graham and Stephen Crichton both are in the mix for a spot, but ultimately, it's time for Reuben Garrick's debut. He is one of the competition's best goal-kickers, has proven himself as versatile across the backline, scores plenty of tries, runs the ball hard and is one of Manly's best defenders.

Verdict: Brian To'o, Reuben Garrick

Centres

Candidates: Stephen Crichton, Campbell Graham, Kotoni Staggs, Matt Burton

The Blues are short on for centre options, and that's why Campbell Graham wasn't considered for a wing spot.

He has been the form centre in the competition this year, and while he was ruled out of Game 1 through injury after originally being named as the 18th man, he must come into the squad for Game 3.

He will be a centre in this Blues team for years to come and should be there for the dead rubber.

The other spot I'm giving to Matt Burton. A utility at Origin, he ultimately has proven himself on the big stage in the centres, and brings extra versatility being able to shift into the halves. Kotoni Staggs and Stephen Crichton are suitable, but don't hold a candle to what Burton can bring to the side.

If you were to pick Edwards at the back, then Mitchell would slot in ahead of Burton.

Verdict: Campbell Graham and Matt Burton

Five-eighth

Candidates: Nicho Hynes, Jarome Luai, Cody Walker

Jarome Luai's selection for the State of Origin opener was almost justifiable, although rightly came with plenty of questions attached to it.

Ultimately, the moment Nathan Cleary was ruled out, Luai should have been too. A strong player at club level, he has never had an excellent game at Origin level.

It's time for a change here, and while specialist five-eighth and try-assisting freak Cody Walker could be an option, it's realistically not going to be him if you're using Game 3 to build for the future.

Nicho Hynes, for mine, should have been there in Game 1. He has the game to slot in at five-eighth, and while he was dropped from his utility spot for Game 2, he should have the number six on his back for the third and final contest.

Verdict: Nicho Hynes

Halfback

Candidates: Mitchell Moses, Adam Reynolds

With Hynes already selected, it leaves a two-horse race for the number seven jersey, although this is just keeping the seat warm for Nathan Cleary, who will be there next year.

That school of thought suggests you could give Adam Reynolds a run.

But the more experience and competition for spots the Blues have, the better. That means Moses, who tried hard in Game 2, should be afforded another opportunity to run out with the Blues.

Verdict: Mitchell Moses

Props

Candidates: Payne Haas, Junior Paulo, David Klemmer, Reagan Campbell-Gillard

The Blues need significant changes in the engine room rotation, although not the starting duo.

While the ridiculous policy to seemingly never pick David Klemmer needs addressing (we will discuss that soon), it's Payne Haas and Junior Paulo who must start every Origin for the Blues in the foreseeable future.

Verdict: Payne Haas and Junior Paulo

Hooker

Candidates: Reece Robson, Damien Cook

Robson was strong in defence during his Origin debut, and while being forced to play 80 minutes, had some okay moments with the ball in hand.

He will only improve from the performance at this level and, hopefully, won't have to play the full 80 again.

He brings value in that he can play lock too, with Robson and Cook realistically in a straight shootout to see who will play from the bench behind Apisai Koroisau next year.

Verdict: Reece Robson

Second-row

Candidates: Liam Martin, Tyson Frizell, Hudson Young, Keaon Koloamatangi, Haumole Olakau'atu

The Blues have plenty of options on the edge, but neither Tyson Frizell or Hudson Young should be in the starting side for Game 3. Both were solid, but didn't bring nearly enough.

It's time for fresh blood, and that means Keaon Koloamatangi, who has been consistently among the best forwards in the game for 18 months.

He should be partnered by Liam Martin, but it should be noted he can not play the full 80 minutes. Martin can also play lock or in the middle if need be.

Verdict: Liam Martin and Keaon Koloamatangi

Lock

Candidates: Isaah Yeo, Cameron Murray

Yeo has unfortunately served as a handbrake to the Blues' attack throughout the series this year, and so should be at best coming from the bench in Game 3.

That means Cameron Murray, who was bafflingly left on the bench for so much of Game 2, comes directly into the starting side at lock.

He is the best in the game, and will bring plenty to the Blues that they lacked as their middle third were rolled by the Maroons in Brisbane.

Verdict: Cameron Murray

Interchange

Candidates: David Klemmer, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Daniel Saifiti, Tevita Tatola, Stefano Utoikamanu, Damien Cook, Tyson Frizell, Hudson Young, Haumole Olakau'atu, Ryan Matterson, Isaah Yeo, Tevita Tatola

That leaves plenty of options for the bench.

With a waiver that says he can't play centre ever again, Damien Cook is the first picked. That then leaves two spots for props, and one for the second row.

The second row spot is a difficult one to deal with. Both Young and Frizell would paint an argument for keeping their spots, but I'd be bringing in Haumole Olakau'atu who has done nothing wrong.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard is a must include for one of the other two spots, while the game's most competitive players, David Klemmer gets the other.

The notion to never pick Klemmer has always confused me, but he must be there for Game 3, and heading into next year. He is the exact sort of player that Queensland would pick every game, but also has the ability to take the fire to a Queensland pack who have bullied the Blues.

Verdict: Damien Cook, David Klemmer, Reagan Campbell-Gilard and Haumole Olakau'atu

Blues 17 for Game 3

1. Latrell Mitchell*

2. Brian To'o

3. Campbell Graham

4. Matt Burton

5. Reuben Garrick

6. Nicho Hynes

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Payne Haas

9. Reece Robson

10. Junior Paulo

11. Liam Martin

12. Keaon Koloamatangi

13. Cameron Murray

14. Damien Cook

15. David Klemmer

16. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

17. Haumole Olakau'atu