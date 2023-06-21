The New South Wales Blues have come up short again in Game 2 of the State of Origin series, and it feels as if a significant change could sweep through the camp, either before Game 3 or next year.

While coach Brad Fittler will be the key question, a number of players could have their futures up in the air as well.

After a disappointing effort that resulted in a 32 points to 6 thumping, here are how the players rated.

1. James Tedesco - 5/10

Tedesco's time as an Origin player is done. It might seem harsh, but he has struggled at club level this year and hasn't done much better in Sky Blue. Up until this year, he hadn't played a bad game for his state, but now he has two of them to his name. Time for a chance in Game 3 to work out who is next.

2. Brian To'o - 5.5

To'o tried his guts out throughout the game, running for 172 metres from 18 carries, to go with a couple of tackle breaks. Didn't have his usual Penrith influence, but then, he was on the back foot in most positions he got the ball.

3. Stephen Crichton - 4.5

Crichton saw little of the ball throughout the game, only making nine runs for 61 metres. He added three tackle breaks but missed a pair of tackles and won't have much to write home about from the performance. His is one spot in this team that is very much in doubt for Game 3 and for next year.

4. Tom Trbojevic - N/A

Impossible to rate the Turbo. He was on the field for three minutes, gave away his penalty, then tore his pectoral muscle, and that was it. It could be his season over in what is an unmitigated disaster for the Sea Eagles at the club level... Those disputes about when Origin should be played will pick up again.

5. Josh Addo-Carr - 3

A very average night at the office for Addo-Carr, and his future in Origin is one that will be under the microscope. He was involved in Queensland's first try and then another when he took Damien Cook out in mid-air. Added little with the ball and then was sin-binned for a punch at the end.

6. Jarome Luai - 4

Luai tried hard and looked dangerous at times running the football, but some of his inputs into the kicking game through the first half were poor. He also missed seven tackles and had a woeful night in defence.

7. Mitchell Moses - 5.5

Hard to blame Moses for coming into an attack that looked like it hadn't met each other and was poorly coached. He tried hard and managed the kicking game, but ultimately, he was the halfback of a team who camped on the opposition line during the first half and couldn't score points.

8. Junior Paulo - 6

How Paulo didn't start at prop in the first game of the series is beyond me. Showed what the Blues missed in the opening 20 minutes with a strong first stint. Didn't add as much in a short second stint, and why he only played 32 minutes is also a question you'd have to direct at Brad Fittler.

17. Reece Robson - 5.5

Robson was serviceable across his first 80 minutes at the Origin level. Would never have been prepared to play that many minutes, but Trbojevic's injury and the odd call from Brad Fittler to keep Damien Cook at centre for the entire contest while Cameron Murray sat on the bench kept him on the park. Decent service for much of the game and strong defence, but a couple of poor options cost the Blues at times.

10. Payne Haas - 7.5

Easily the Blues' best on a miserable night at the office for the entire team. Tried to keep the Blues in the game in his 68 minutes on the park. Ran for more metres and made more tackles than any other player.

11. Tyson Frizell - 5

Strong in defence but provided nothing with the ball - only four runs when the Blues desperately needed more. No real attack either, despite the fact they lived on the Maroons' defensive line in the first half. Frizell certainly justified keeping his spot for Game 2 after his Game 1 recall, but I'm not sure he will be there in Game 3 as the Blues attempt to get the team ready for next year.

12. Hudson Young - 6

Had a very poor Game 1, and there were plenty of calls for the Raiders' forward not to hold his spot for the second contest, but he did, and ultimately, was pretty strong. 11 runs for 78 metres, better in defence and eliminated the errors.

13. Isaah Yeo - 5

Yeo is a champion at the club level, but this series has found him out as a representative lock. He has often been in the way of the Blues' attack and has been a real issue in sorting things out for the Blues. With Cameron Murray in the side, it's hard to justify the Panther as the best starting option moving forward.

9. Damien Cook - 5

Hard to rate Cook, given he played 77 minutes in a foreign position. Genuinely, he would not have had a tougher challenge in his career than last night. Did his best under the circumstances, though. Scored the Blues' only try but was found out at both ends of the park on several occasions - not his fault though.

14. Stefano Utoikamanu - 5

Not sure why Freddy picked Utoikamanu. Gave him just 14 minutes off the bench, although they were impactful, with the Tigers' forward making 41 metres in his 5 runs.

15. Cameron Murray - 6.5

Why Murray didn't start was baffling. Why he didn't come on after three minutes when Trbojevic was injured was equally as confusing. Nothing made sense from Brad Fittler. Murray spent the whole first half and then some on the bench. Ripped in once he came onto the park, though and was one of the Blues' best in limited minutes.

16. Liam Martin - 5

Martin is a favourite of Fittler's but had a tough night with five missed tackles, some of them quite costly. Added a bit with the ball that redeems him, but he was part of a well-beaten pack.

Total: 84/160