NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has been left disappointed over his side's inability to execute during Game 2 of the 2023 State of Origin series.

The game, which was ultimately won by the Maroons 32 points to 6 after running away with a massive second half, saw the Blues struggle at both ends of the park.

Despite controlling the game for most of the first half, the Blues couldn't turn pressure into points against a resillient Queensland defensive line - the same one the Blues had been unable to threaten with any consistency in the series opener, played in Adelaide three weeks ago.

The inability has left the Blues with a straight sets loss in the 2023 series, with a dead rubber to be played in Sydney.

Fittler said he fought his team had plenty of fight, but struggled to execute, even suggesting he was surprised by the final scoreboard.

"We had a few chances," Fittler said during his post-game press conference when asked why his side couldn't turn pressure into points.

"Looking at both sides, the way they had polish on the end of their opportunities. At the end of the game, I looked at the score and thought wow. It's a sign we were playing against a good team, because I didn't think we were that far out of the game and got beaten by four or five tries.

"Outside the moments they scored the tries, I thought we competed and fought hard. I was happy with the rest of it, but we couldn't save the tries and couldn't convert our opportunities.

"It's disappointing. I'm still thinking about the game. I thought we had fight in us, but they were just better. Their polish was better, and their defence was better," Fittler added.

Captain James Tedesco said it was a disappointing performance on the back of a strong week at training.

"Disappointing obviously," Tedesco said.

"I thought we worked really hard, had a great week. We just hurt ourselves with a couple of missed opportunities and they were just too good at the end. It obviously sucks."

The Blues will now have to get up off the canvas and prepare to go again in Game 3 of the series, which will be a dead rubber in Sydney.

Fittler, who thought debutants Reece Robson and Stefano Utoimanau both played well, said his side needs to save face during the dead rubber.

"We have to do it in Sydney. I thought Reece Robson did a great job and I think he is an Origin player. Stefano didn't look too out of place while he was out there," Fittler said.

"In the first game too we lacked a little bit of polish in attack and we will have to do it at home in front of our own people to save a bit of face."

Game 3 will be played on July 12 at Homebush.