Former Cronulla Shark Billy Magoulias has received a release from the Warrington Wolves on compassionate grounds to return to Australia.

Magoulias, who caught the attention of rugby league fans with his NSW Cup form at the Newtown Jets, would make his NRL debut with the Cronulla Sharks in 2019.

The Greek forward managed to make 17 appearances for the club until the end of his contract in 2021, however, limited minutes and involvement saw him pack his bags and head to England.

He then joined the Warrington Wolves, where he has played 12 games in 2022, however, the club confirmed on Wednesday (AEST) that he would be released to return to Australia.

The Club can confirm that Billy Magoulias has been released from the remainder of his contract with immediate effect to return home to Australia on compassionate grounds. We thank Billy for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/lTJ1Ki9KfI — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) June 14, 2022

He has played a part in Greece's qualification campaign for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup and is expected to represent the nation when the tournament heads to England in October and November.

Magoulias' return to Australia brings with it plenty of questions regarding whether any clubs may want to pick him up for the remainder of the season on a cut-price deal.

While it has been clear most clubs are short on salary cap space given the current inability to sign Matt Lodge, who was released by the New Zealand Warriors a fortnight ago, Magoulias would come to a club far cheaper than Lodge, who has had an NRL-imposed minimum salary per week set for his return to the competition with any club.

Magoulias, who is 25 years of age, has the ability to play at either lock or second row.