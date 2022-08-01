Joseph Tapine, James Tedesco and Cameron Munster have all scored big vote tallies in Round 20, with the race to be crowned Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for 2022 heating up with just five weeks remaining in the regular season.

Tapine entered Round 20 with a four-vote lead after amassing mega totals in the past two months. He managed another 18 votes during the Raiders' win over the Titans, despite being sin binned for ten minutes.

James Tedesco polled a perfect 20 during the Sydney Roosters' win over the Manly Sea Eagles, and as a result has narrowed the gap to just two votes.

Cameron Munster's perfect 20 means he jumps Ben Hunt and Dylan Edwards to move back into third, but is still 21 votes - more than a full maximum game's worth - behind Tapine. Hunt remains close to Munster, while Edwards is further back, with the top four now starting to look as if they will fight out the crown between themselves.

Further down the top ten, big weeks for Joseph Manu, Scott Drinkwater, Jahrome Hughes and Isaiah Papali'i have them all on the up, while a zero for Daly Cherry-Evans has him falling down the pecking order.

Here are all the Round 20 votes.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters

The Sea Eagles went into Thursday's game with the Roosters minus seven players, and while they held their own, they ultimately fell by ten points as James Tedesco had his way, doing whatever he pleased, whenever he wanted to for the most part. He was voted the unanimous man of the match, while Joseph Manu was also excellent for the tri-colours.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco 4 Joseph Manu Joseph Manu Joseph Manu Joseph Manu 3 Jake Trbojevic Daniel Tupou Daniel Tupou Jake Trbojevic 2 Sam Verrills Sam Verrills Jake Trbojevic Sam Verrills 1 Daniel Tupou Jake Trbojevic Sam Verrills Daniel Tupou

New Zealand Warriors vs Melbourne Storm

The Warriors latest game in their home swing saw them with the tough task of taking on the Melbourne Storm, and while they ultimately fell short, Craig Bellamy's side were still well short of their best in the game. Despite that, Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes were the standouts in what could be described as a positive for the club.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster 4 Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Tohu Harris Tohu Harris 3 Tohu Harris Tohu Harris Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes 2 Felise Kaufusi Felise Kaufusi Felise Kaufusi Edward Kosi 1 Edward Kosi Harry Grant Edward Kosi Harry Grant

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

Still only one club have managed to beat the Penrith Panthers this season, although they have now lost two games. Nathan Cleary's send off would dominate the headlines out of this game, but it was Isaiah Papali'i, Mitchell Moses, Dylan Brown and Clint Gutherson who were the standouts for the Eels.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Isaiah Papali'i Isaiah Papali'i Isaiah Papali'i Isaiah Papali'i 4 Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses Mitchell Moses 3 Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson 2 Clinton Gutherson Shaun Lane Shaun Lane Dylan Brown 1 Shaun Lane Clinton Gutherson Dylan Brown Shaun Lane

Gold Coast Titans vs Canberra Raiders

A high-scoring game on Saturday afternoon saw the Raiders heap more pain on the Titans, who are now sitting outright last on the competition table and with a mountain of work to do. Hudson Young and Joseph Tapine led a forward-dominated win, but Jack Wighton got plenty of credit for a strong effort in the halves.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Hudson Young Hudson Young Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine 4 Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine Jack Wighton Hudson Young 3 Jack Wighton Jack Wighton Xavier Savage Jack Wighton 2 Beau Fermor Beau Fermor Beau Fermor Nick Cotric 1 Nick Cotric Nick Cotric Hudson Young Beau Fermor

Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs were forced to go to golden point on Saturday evening in the Shire, with Nicho Hynes stepping up to kick a winning field goal. It was a brutal 80 minutes leading up to that though, with Siosifa Talakai and Cameron McInnes leading the way, while Tevita Tatola was the Rabbitohs' best by a considerable distance.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Cameron McInnes Siosifa Talakai Siosifa Talakai Cameron McInnes 4 Tevita Tatola Cameron McInnes Tevita Tatola Tevita Tatola 3 Toby Rudolf Tevita Tatola Nicho Hynes Siosifa Talakai 2 Thomas Burgess Nicho Hynes Toby Rudolf Nicho Hynes 1 Nicho Hynes Toby Rudolf Thomas Burgess Thomas Burgess

Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers

The Brisbane Broncos were the recipients of a shock loss on home soil no less during Saturday evening's clash with the Wests Tigers, who played their best game of the season with new halves combination Adam Doueihi and Jock Madden steering the ship while Luke Brooks watched on from the injury bay.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Adam Doueihi Adam Doueihi Jock Madden Jock Madden 4 Alex Seyfarth Jock Madden Adam Doueihi Adam Doueihi 3 Jock Madden Payne Haas Ken Maumalo Payne Haas 2 Ken Maumalo Asu Kepaoa Payne Haas Ken Maumalo 1 Adam Reynolds Fonua Pole Fonua Pole Asu Kepaoa

Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Things keep going from bad to worse for the Knights, who this time lost to a resurgent Bulldogs outfit at home. Jacob Kiraz showed up his old club with a hat-trick, while Matt Burton, Aaron Schoupp and Braidon Burns were all excellent.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz 4 Aaron Schoupp Matt Burton Matt Burton Matt Burton 3 Josh Addo-Carr Aaron Schoupp Aaron Schoupp Aaron Schoupp 2 Simi Sasagi Paul Vaughan Simi Sasagi Paul Vaughan 1 Braidon Burns Josh Addo-Carr Josh Addo-Carr Simi Sasagi

St George Illawarra Dragons vs North Queensland Cowboys

The Dragons hung tough for the best part of an hour against the Cowboys, but ultimately rolled over in what could only be described as a meek surrender. The Cowboys raced through the finish line, with Scott Drinkwater and Jeremiah Nanai leading the way on the back of strong performances from halves Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater 4 Jeremiah Nanai Jeremiah Nanai Jeremiah Nanai Jeremiah Nanai 3 Jason Taumalolo Tom Dearden Jason Taumalolo Jason Taumalolo 2 Chad Townsend Jason Taumalolo Tom Dearden Chad Townsend 1 Peta Hiku Chad Townsend Chad Townsend Tom Dearden

Top Ten

Click here for the full leaderboard