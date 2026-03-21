The Wests Tigers didn't just lose 20–16 in Gosford, they finished the contest without both of their chief playmakers, and that raises a far bigger question than one result: what does their attack look like without its first-string halves?

For long stretches, the Tigers controlled everything but the scoreboard.

They had more runs, more possession, and more time in attacking territory, yet failed to convert pressure into points multiple times.

It was a performance that at times looked disjointed, perhaps overly reliant on instinct and 'eyes up' football, but still aligned with the philosophy coach Benji Marshall has been building.

“A lot of good to take away from the game,” Marshall said.

“We played the way we want to play and the way we practised in the pre-season.”

That approach hinges on patience, and early on, it showed.

The Tigers racked up 26 tackles inside the opposition's 20 and forced seven repeat sets in the first half, without scoring a single point.

When the breakthrough finally came, it came in a rush: 14 points in the final four minutes of the half, including a controversial eight-point try to Makasini following a high shot from Latrell Mitchell.

But the main concern of the match, and perhaps the coming weeks, arrived in the 66th minute.

Jarome Luai went down clutching his knee, staying on the field only long enough to pack a scrum before eventually coming off.

The early prognosis is concerning.

“Yeah, it doesn't look good. He's gonna get scans obviously, but the medical staff said he would be out for a little bit. Maybe four, I don't know,” Marshall said.

“Not an ACL.”

Losing Luai alone would be a major disruption.

Losing him alongside Adam Doueihi could fundamentally reshape the Tigers' attack.

“He's (Adam Doueihi) got some tightness in his hamstring. He's had a pretty big week. The loads of what he has had to do at seven are different to what he's done in the past,” Marshall explained.

“He'll get a scan, but hopefully that's not too bad either.”

Suddenly, the Tigers' commitment to their high-tempo, instinctive style faces its biggest test. Marshall's system, often dubbed “Benji Ball”, thrives on creativity and split-second decision-making, something Luai in particular brings in abundance.

Without that natural flair, the structure may need to evolve.

Hooker Api Koroisau, however, insists the identity won't change.

“Nah, not much. I think we've got some real good guys coming,” he said when asked what shifts if the halves are sidelined.

“We worked so hard in the pre-season to play a certain way.”

That belief may soon be tested by necessity.

Latu Fainu is one option under consideration, though Marshall was cautious.

“Yeah, we will check him out, he's potentially, we will just make sure he's ready before we make that decision,” he answered.

Another is Jock Madden, who has yet to play this season but has been named on the bench in the opening rounds.

In hindsight, Marshall admitted he may have misjudged his bench rotation.

“In hindsight, probably could've used one less middle and had him at the back end, but we make decisions in the thick of it and just need to back your gut at the time, so it was a pretty tough game,” said Benji.

He also made it clear that squad numbers mean little when it comes to opportunity.

“14 through to 19 can play, so it doesn't matter what number you wear,” he said.

The Tigers may have won the game everywhere, but the scoreboard but the real concern lies in how they close out matches, especially now.

If Luai is sidelined for an extended period and Doueihi joins him, the Tigers will face their biggest test, seeking whether their attacking style can translate across any spine.