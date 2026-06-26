The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly handed an almost 50 per cent pay cut to veteran half and hooker Ben Hunt as he prepares to go around one more time.

Hunt has been weighing up his future - namely, whether he would play on into 2027 or not - for much of this season.

Approaching the end of his career, Hunt seemed keen to play on, but the Broncos' large number of spine players and salary cap issues raised questions over whether the club would even want him on the books for what will be the 19th year of his career.

Hunt, who left the Dragons at the end of 2024 and signed a two-year deal on about $500,000 per year, has now apparently re-signed with the Broncos for about $275,000.

It will see him finish his career in 2027 and help the Broncos mitigate the effect of another veteran-halfback, Adam Reynolds, retiring at the same time.

The Broncos do have a little more salary cap space than expected with the departure of Payne Haas to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but the club have used most of that on the arrival of Mitch Barnett, and upgrades for other star players around the roster.

There is little doubt Brisbane's salary cap is stretched, but coach Michael Maguire was keen to retain the experienced voice of Hunt around his squad for another year, even if it's unclear what role he will play for the Red Hill-based outfit.

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The club have signed Jonah Pezet for 2027, and while he was expected to be Adam Reynolds' replacement, Tom Duffy's form and subsequent re-signing mean there is now a fight for halves positions, with Ezra Mam also in the mix.

At the dummy half, the club have re-signed Cory Paix, and also has Cameron Bukowski and Blake Mozer signed for the future, while Hunt's re-signing could yet be added to by that of Billy Walters, who is also in negotiations with the club.

It likely limits Hunt to a bit-part role in the final year of his career as he chases what could be the 400-game milestone. If he achieves it, he would become just the second player in NRL history to do so, behind Queensland champion Cameron Smith.