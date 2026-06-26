The NRL is on the verge of locking in one of the richest broadcast deals in Australian sporting history, with Foxtel and Channel Nine both set to retain their television rights under a mammoth agreement worth approximately $5 billion, leaving Channel Seven with nothing once again.

Under the proposed deal, Nine would pay around $150 million annually to retain the free-to-air television rights, while Foxtel would contribute approximately $520 million per year for the subscription television component, including coverage across platforms such as Kayo Sports.

It's understood the deal will run until at least the end of 2034.

While the deal is yet to be officially signed, the Sydney Morning Herald (which is owned by Channel 9) reports that both Nine and Foxtel agreed in principle to the new arrangement on Thursday, paving the way for the long-awaited broadcast agreement to be finalised.

If completed, the agreement will make the NRL's broadcast rights more valuable than the AFL's for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the code after the initial goal was a deal worth $4 billion.

The outcome comes as a surprise, given speculation earlier this month that Nine could miss out on the next broadcast cycle altogether.

Reports at the time suggested Foxtel would remain the pay television partner, while Channel Seven was emerging as the favourite to secure the free-to-air rights, with the potential return of Monday Night Football among the reported changes.

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Instead, the three parties—the NRL, Nine and Foxtel—appear to have reached common ground on a deal that provides continuity for broadcasters and fans alike.

It's understood, per the Australian Financial Review, that the deal will continue in the same format as it exists now - State of Origin and the grand final will be available exclusively on Channel Nine, while Fox Sports will retain the rights to five or six matches per week as exclusive broadcasts.

Neither the NRL, Foxtel, nor Nine have officially confirmed the agreement, with the final contracts still to be signed.

Once formalised, the landmark deal is expected to provide the code with unprecedented financial security and shape how fans watch rugby league for years to come.