Ben Hunt is in no hurry to put a full stop on his career.

In fact, the veteran Broncos utility is quietly eyeing rugby league immortality, with the rare 400-game milestone suddenly within reach.

Now sitting on 339 NRL appearances and contracted through to the end of 2025, Hunt would need just one more season to join Cameron Smith in one of rugby league's most exclusive clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

If his current form and fitness are any indication, he may actually achieve his goal.

"I could keep playing for a couple more years, I reckon," Hunt said while speaking with AAP this week.

"At the moment, I feel like I can … but we will see how we are going."

ADVERTISEMENT

Still loving the grind and embracing the late-career resurgence sparked by his return to Red Hill, Hunt has made no secret of feeling reinvigorated since reuniting with the club where it all began.

The move from the Dragons back to Brisbane has been as emotional as it has been tactical, with Hunt looking settled and sharp under Michael Maguire.

"I am still loving it. I am still enjoying my footy. I love the club," he said.

"I am definitely very happy to be back."

Embed from Getty Images

The prospect of hitting 400 games may feel distant (61 matches away, to be exact), but it's no longer fantasy.

Only Cameron Smith (430) has achieved it before.

Hunt's durability, positional versatility and mental drive make him a legitimate contender to be next.

"It is amazing, but it is still a long way away," he said.

"I'll get through this year first."

Right now, the immediate concern for Brisbane is Saturday's blockbuster against the Roosters and whether Adam Reynolds will be fit to take his place in the halves.

The Broncos captain has been named to play despite managing a hamstring concern, but contingency plans are already in motion.

If Reynolds is ruled out, Hunt is expected to slide into the No.7 jumper, a position he played during the pre-season while Reynolds recovered from a neck issue.

The shift would see Billy Walters retain a role in the halves after a solid showing last week.

Now 34, Hunt looks as fresh and happy as ever, clearly benefiting from a stable environment, a clear role and a young, driven squad.

He's thriving under Maguire and is not ready to entertain the thought of walking away just yet.

"I am enjoying being coached by Madge," he said.