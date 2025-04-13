The Melbourne Storm have given the first clear indication that Craig Bellamy may elect to coach on beyond the end of 2025.

Bellamy is currently on a year-to-year coaching deal at the Storm, where he will be employed at the club for seasons to come, but may at some point shift into a back room role where he does not have to be a head coach.

Bellamy was tipped to retire from the clipboard before each of the last two seasons, but hasn't done so, and now could coach on into 2026, according to the club's chairman Justin Rodski.

“All the indications I've received are really positive,” Rodski told 9News Melbourne.

“He is really enjoying his coaching, he's got a lot of energy coming into work every day, and he's got a great squad.”

The super coach took the Storm to the grand final last year in the face of numerous injuries, and has now also taken a position to become Laurie Daley's advisor as he returns for a second stint in the New South Wales Blues hot seat.

One of the most successful coaches of all-time, the 65-year-old has been the head coach of Melbourne since 2003, not missing the finals in any season exception 2010 when the club couldn't play for points, and holds a winning percentage of around 70 across his nearly 600 games.

While Rodski admitted the club would need to sit down with Bellamy, he was confident there was no reason Bellamy would hang up the clipboard.

“I can't see any reason why he wouldn't coach on - but we have to sit down and have that discussion. I'm feeling pretty confident about how he's feeling about coaching on," Rodski said.

No timeline has been set for a decision as yet, but in recent years, it has come in the middle of the season.