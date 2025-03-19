Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has spoken to media ahead of Thursday's grand final rematch against the Penrith Panthers.

Acknowledging that the bye in Round 2 disrupted momentum, he had no doubt about the Storm squad's ability to handle the break.

“I think having a bye in Round 2 isn't ideal, but we've been dealt with it, so hopefully, we deal with it again,” he said.

The team adjusted their training schedule, alternating between rest days and high-intensity sessions to maintain sharpness.

Injury concerns continue to shape selection decisions, with winger Will Warbrick ruled out after suffering a head knock. Meanwhile, powerhouse forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona remains under assessment after returning to training.

The Storm mentor also weighed in on the Panthers' shock loss in Round 2, warning that Penrith rarely back up a poor performance with another.

“You only get surprised by the result when you see what happened in Round 1, but in sport, upsets happen,” he said.

The Panthers will line up without Jarome Luai for the first time in years, with young half Jack Cole filling the void.

Ryan Papenhuyzen continues to make strides in his return from injury, showing promising glimpses of his best in Round 1. Bellamy praised his fullback's organisation and work off the ball, noting that his impact extends beyond attacking flair.

“Certainly, in the first half last week, he was pretty sharp. We just saw what he could do, and there's a lot of things he does that you don't see, like his organisation of the defensive line.”

Comparisons to Billy Slater are inevitable, but Bellamy believes the two share the same meticulous approach.

“Billy probably didn't have as many injuries as Ryan, but they're both really dedicated to their footy and work hard to be their best.”

New recruit Stefano Utoikamanu is also finding his feet in Melbourne's system, with Bellamy encouraged by the prop's commitment and potential.

“Stefano is still learning a few things about how we like to do things, but he's a big guy, he's mobile, he's pretty fit, and he really cares about what he can do for the team.”

Tyrone Wishart's versatility remains a major asset, and despite speculation about his future, Bellamy remains hopeful he stays in Melbourne.

“He has such good versatility, and when he gets the opportunity to start, he can play in multiple positions. He's smart, got good pace, and really invests himself in the team.”

Jerome Hughes will notch his 150th NRL game this weekend, a milestone that Bellamy believes is a testament to his development.

“He's done a great job since he came here. From where he's come from to what he's achieved, winning a Grand Final and being a Dally M player of the year. It's quite amazing.”