Inaugural Perth Bears coach Mal Meninga has called for “reasonable” salary cap concessions to help the NRL's newest franchise attract players west, however his plea has been firmly shut down by rival clubs and the ARL Commission.

Meninga told the Sydney Morning Herald he hopes the NRL will allow limited incentives such as extra flights, accommodation assistance, and childcare support to make relocation easier for players and families.

“It's more about the families, and how we can keep them happy,” Meninga said.

“We're talking to the NRL about some reasonable requests that will help with the transition over here.”

However, ARLC chairman Peter V'landys has ruled out any salary cap concessions, arguing it would be unfair to the competition's 17 existing clubs.

“They wanted to come in, they knew the rules - they have to play by the same rules everyone else plays by,” V'landys said.

While the Bears are yet to land a marquee signing, Meninga maintains the club needs minor allowances to compete with established sides.

The Bears have already missed out on several targets including Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Beau Fermor, and Jayden Campbell, who rejected a $6 million, five-year deal to stay with the Gold Coast Titans.

The Bears' struggle contrasts with the incoming Papua New Guinea Chiefs, who will join in 2028 and benefit from tax concessions and $600 million in federal funding.

Despite the pushback, the Rugby League Players' Association has backed Meninga's stance, with CEO Clint Newton saying the NRL needs to support the Bears' recruitment efforts.

“We've been crystal clear that Perth would face challenges in recruiting players,” Newton said.

“We're ready to work through sensible CBA amendments to support Mal and Perth.”

However, not everyone agrees.

Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson was among the loudest critics.

“It's bulls**t on every level if they think they're going to get concessions,” Richardson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Perth have to stand on their own two feet, there should be no salary cap relief whatsoever.”

Meninga insists the club will continue lobbying ahead of next week's CEOs meeting in Sydney, but says the Bears will move forward regardless of the decision.

“If we get told there'll be no concessions, that's fine, we'll deal with it,” he said.