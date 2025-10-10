Perth Bears recruitment boss Dane Campbell has revealed he is targeting ten signings to be made by Christmas.

The Bears will be able to attack the free agency market with a full salary cap and blank 30-man roster from November 1, with the club needing to build out their first squad ahead of 2027, when they will become the NRL's 18th team.

There are a host of players currently scheduled to become free agents on November 1 for 2027, with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - who has unaccepted (at this stage) player options on the Gold Coast likely to become target number one.

Cameron Munster is also in the sights of the Western Australian club, with the Storm potentially open to releasing the Queensland State of Origin captain.

A host of other players will also be on the radar for the Bears at lower values, but Campbell told The Sydney Morning Herald he is mindful they don't need to have 30 signings instantly.

“It's certainly a unique (challenge),” Campbell said speaking to the publication.

“We are mindful we don't have to have a roster of 30 done by Christmas time this year … If we've got 10 players signed by Christmas, we've done incredibly well. The rest can be built out by next year.”

“In my brain, that's possible.”

The Bears will look to at the very least match the Dolphins from their first recruitment window. Despite numerous stars snubbing the Redcliffe-based club, Wayne Bennett's outfit managed to secure a number of experienced players and were competitive above expectations in their first season.

Perth face the added challenge of being on the other side of the country, and Campbell acknowledged that could be a salary cap draining issue.

“They might be making some decisions about where they've grown up and they might have a similar opportunity at a Sydney-based club,” Campbell said.

“As an example, if you're playing for Cronulla on $200,000 and Parramatta offer you $220,000, you might decide to go there because you don't change houses, you're just driving in a different direction.

“Whereas for us, if we're offering that same player on $220,000, that $20,000 extra, or that 10 per cent mark, that may not convince someone to go to Perth because they've got to get a new house, they will be away from family.

“There's a whole lot of factors to consider.”