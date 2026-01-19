A series of unlikely connections and off-field timing has helped steer Leeds Rhinos forward James McDonnell towards a new chapter in the NRL, with the Ireland international signing a two-year deal with the Perth Bears ahead of the club's 2027 entry.

McDonnell will reunite with Leeds teammate and England international Harry Newman in Perth after the Bears identified the forward through highlights footage that repeatedly featured him alongside Newman in Leeds' edge combinations.

“I don't think he recommended me - I think they'd seen a bit of me and Harry playing together,” McDonnell told NRL.com.

Standing at 187cm, McDonnell becomes one of the Bears' early recruitment pieces as Mal Meninga's expansion outfit continues to shape its inaugural roster.

While Newman's arrival has been well documented, McDonnell revealed the Bears' interest stemmed more from opportunity than direct recommendation, with the club impressed by what they saw during Leeds' Super League campaign.

Negotiations are understood to have begun around two months ago, with McDonnell admitting he was keen on the move from the outset once logistical details were ironed out.

Off the field, the decision was also influenced heavily by personal circumstances.

McDonnell and his long-term partner Olivia have been together for three years, with the move to Perth aligning with their shared plans and existing connections in Western Australia.

“I've got a partner now for three years so it's getting serious now where we're obviously trying to plan the rest of our lives together,” he said

The forward said his partner's familiarity with Perth, including friends in the city and family ties, played a significant role in giving the move confidence beyond football.

Despite the excitement around relocating, McDonnell remains focused on finishing his Leeds chapter strongly.