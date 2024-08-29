In a move that could cause a dramatic NRL shake-up, reports suggest board members of Balmain - one half of the Wests Tigers - are exploring the option of ending the joint venture that currently exists with the Western Suburbs Magpies.

It's understood, per a Sydney Morning Herald report, that the Balmain side of the joint-venture have lost faith in the Western Suburbs side, who have a controlling interest in the embattled club.

Far removed from the glory days of the 2005 premiership, the Tigers have not made the finals in more than a decade, and with Benji Marshall seeing out his first season in charge, have now had three different coaches in three years.

The joint-venture are still not out of the woods when it comes to this year's wooden spoon, with the Tigers needing to beat the Parramatta Eels in their final game to avoid it.

As it stands, the Holman Barnes Group - which is 30 per cent owned by the Western Suburbs Magpies - control the club with 90 per cent ownership. The other ten per cent belongs to Balmain.

But that may not be the case going forward, with the Balmain directors losing faith in the controlling party, and the agreement which ensures each NRL club its license due for expiration at the end of this season.

Balmain director Garry Leo, in the Herald report said it was time for Balmain to be resurrected as a stand-alone club. He suggested that if Balmain backed out, Western Suburbs would not be able to continue operating as the Tigers, while Leichhardt Oval's pending upgrade would also help the cause.

“I really believe the time has come for us to step aside and resurrect the Balmain Tigers,” Leo told the publication.

“We've got more of a following than the Wests side of the merger. To be honest, we have lost faith in them. We're getting Leichhardt Oval upgraded and we could play there every second week. If we can find the right backers, we want a shot at returning to the NRL.

“I don't think the NRL would continue to allow the Wests Tigers to operate with the Tigers name without any involvement from Balmain. I really do believe the NRL competition needs a Tigers team. And not the Wests Tigers.”

That could see Balmain, who last won a top tier title in 1969 - their eleventh after being one of the NSWRL's foundation teams - return to competition under their own moniker.

However, the club have limited financial status and would need a backer to be able to go it alone.

That is no guarantee, and nor is the NRL's appetite to alienate the Western Suburbs both in operation and in region.

While the NRL still have greater Sydney locked down as the number one code, there is little doubt they will be keeping one eye over their shoulders on the progression of the AFL, with the Sydney Swans and GWS Giants to face off in a qualifying final at a sold out Sydney Cricket Ground this weekend.

Giving up the Western Suburbs - where there is an ever strong interest in rugby league - would not be something the NRL are likely to be interested in, but they would also understand there is little point running both clubs as stand-alone entities given the already saturated Sydney rugby league market.

The bombshell news comes as the NRL ponders the introduction of up to three new expansion sides over the coming years, with the Perth bid - linked with the North Sydney Bears - expected to be Team 18, and a bid based in Papua New Guinea also set to be included after the commencement of the next TV deal in 2028.

It's understood a Queensland bid and a Christchurch-based bid would then duke it out to become Team 20 when the NRL eventually looks to make that step.