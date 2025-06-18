Billy Slater has publicly apologised after a heated press conference exchange in which he referenced the late Paul Green while responding to criticism from Aaron Woods.

The Queensland coach faced immediate backlash for what many saw as an inappropriate and emotional overreach during the build-up to Game II.

Slater had been targeted by Woods following the Maroons' opening loss in Sydney, with the former Blues prop labelling him a “grub” over his decision to drop long-serving captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

Slater responded several days later with an impassioned monologue that took a dark turn when he linked the intense scrutiny of coaching to Green's tragic death in 2022.

“Maybe our last coach didn't,” he said, referencing Green's ability to cope with the toll media pressure can take.

The remark drew instant condemnation from commentators and fans, many of whom believed it crossed a line.

Green died by suicide after being posthumously diagnosed with CTE, a condition unrelated to coaching stress.

Within 24 hours, Slater fronted the media again to issue a formal apology.

“Yesterday I wrongly made the link between Paul Green's death and the stress and pressures of coaching, which wasn't accurate,” Slater said.

“Nor was it appropriate. I feel terrible about what I said and I spoke to Amanda Green this morning and apologised for any hurt that it may have caused her and her family.

“Paul had CTE. It's a different disease to what I was referring to. Once again I'm deeply and genuinely sorry.”

Slater's initial comments were delivered in a press conference that many believe was a calculated effort to push back against personal criticism.

“When you hold a position in the media or in our game, I feel that's a privilege,” he said, taking aim at Woods.

“When you degrade someone personally in a derogatory manner, you probably don't deserve one of those privileged positions that you're all in, that we're all in.”

Woods responded on radio, acknowledging the pressure Slater was under but maintaining that the reference to Green was out of bounds.

“It's a hard position he's in at the moment,” Woods said.

“But I just thought Billy went a little bit over the boundary. I just think it was completely unnecessary for the situation.”

Several media figures have shown agreement.

Andrew Voss said Slater had gone too far, noting, “Deal with your own response but don't bring others into it.”

Alicia Newton pointed out that Slater was called a grub for his playing style, not as a personal attack, and said the press conference comments were “desperate.”

Peter Badel described it as “a withering attack” and suggested it had been planned well in advance.

Beau Ryan said the incident had “festered out of proportion,” while Matthew Johns added that while banter can create theatre, “you run the risk” when things become personal.

The broader conversation about the pressures of coaching and mental health in rugby league will likely continue.