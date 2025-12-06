Former Melbourne Storm enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona has opened up on his recent departure from the NRL and switch to boxing.

He revealed he saw his departure from the club coming, saying his split from the Storm was “a mutual agreement” after falling out of favour under Craig Bellamy.

Asofa-Solomona played just 12 games in 2025 and missed the last two grand finals through suspension, before being released from his contract on October 9, walking away from a deal worth more than $800,000 per season.

“I could see it coming,” he told foxsports.com.au.

“It was a mutual agreement and I just think it was time… it was time.”

The 201cm forward, who played 203 games across a decade and won premierships in 2017 and 2020, admitted he never actually sat down with Bellamy to discuss his future.

“We honestly didn't have a conversation,” Asofa-Solomona said.

“I'm not too sure if he even knew… he's a coach, he's focusing on the whole team.”

Following his release, the 29-year-old confirmed several clubs approached him, but he chose instead to sign a multi-year deal with No Limit Boxing, joining the professional heavyweight scene.

“There were a few clubs there, but I told them all the same thing, I'm not ready to come back,” he said.

“I just want to bide my time and find what I enjoy again.”

Asofa-Solomona revealed he seriously considered joining the R360 rebel competition, which has since been delayed to 2028, but opted instead for a break from the NRL grind.

“My mindset was just to have a break, even just travel, bro,” he said.

“I wanted to experience a Europe summer, but here we are.”

Now, with the NRL behind him, Asofa-Solomona is preparing for his boxing debut on January 16 as part of the Nikita Tszyu vs Michael Zerafa card.

“I've thrown myself into the unknown, taken a risk,” he said.

“Sometimes I think, ‘what the hell am I doing?' But you have to be in that mindset, what's life without risk?”