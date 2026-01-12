Nelson Asofa-Solomona has launched a scathing critique of the modern NRL, declaring the game has “lost its bones” after missing consecutive Grand Finals due to suspension and questioning whether players built like him still belong at the top level.

The former Melbourne Storm enforcer, who stands 200cm tall and weighs around 130kg, says the sport has drifted away from its foundations, favouring speed and fitness over size and intimidation, a shift he believes has left players like him exposed.

“Rugby league stopped loving me,” Asofa-Solomona told Fox Sports.

“And while I do still love the game, I just think it's slowly losing its fabric.

“The game is losing its bones.”

Asofa-Solomona missed back-to-back deciders in 2023 and 2024 after being sidelined for what he insists were accidental incidents, a reality that forced him to reassess his future in the sport.

“I missed two Grand Finals,” he said.

“And both times, it was for things that were accidents.

“Missing consecutive Grand Finals for accidents? You've never seen it before.

“That's when it stopped feeling like it was about playing anymore.”

Now preparing for his professional boxing debut, the 29-year-old admits the brutality and honesty of the ring was part of the appeal.

“That's why I gravitated to boxing,” he said.

“It's a gladiatorial sport.

“Boxing still has its bones, and that will never change.”

Asofa-Solomona also questioned whether rugby league's evolution has effectively phased out players of his size altogether.

“Maybe I'm too tall for the sport as it is now,” he said.

“You look at players now, they're smaller, faster and fitter, so perhaps I'm just not made for rugby league anymore.”

Despite attracting interest from rival clubs and even rebel competitions, Asofa-Solomona has ruled out an imminent NRL return, instead committing fully to boxing.