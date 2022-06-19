Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow looks set to earn an Origin recall, with the Queenslander looming likely to be fired straight back into Billy Slater's starting 13.

The 26-year-old's representative career appeared in tatters after breaching the Maroons' bubble and being subsequently punted from Paul Green's squad for the back end of the 2-1 series loss.

Still, like Api Koroisau south of the border, the former Titan looks set to earn his reprieve due to a mixture of form and opportunity.

With mulleted Cowboy Reuben Cotter going down with a hamstring ahead of North Queensland's clash against Manly on Friday night, a slot in Slater's forward pack opened up.

And after performing at the level with aplomb since making his Origin debut in 2018, News Corp has claimed that Arrow will now battle head-to-head with Bronco Patrick Carrigan in an effort to earn a starting role.

SEE ALSO: Slater breathes sigh of relief despite dangerous Chook chuck

Despite claiming the series opener in Sydney earlier in the month, Slater is still open to making tweaks to his edge, with yet another Cowboy in Murray Taulagi near-certain to earn a debut on the wing.

Veteran scribe Peter Badel has stated that the 22-year-old's white-hot form so far in 2022 has seen him earn a spot ahead of the experience of Corey Oates.

Earlier in the week, Oates made a public plea to Slater in an effort to rejoin Queensland's camp for the first time since 2019, but they seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

With the series able to be decided following his side's 16-10 win at Accor Stadium, Slater is likely to be loathed to tinker too much with his winning formula aside from what is structurally necessary.

Kick-off for Origin II is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) at Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 26.