Brisbane Broncos winger Corey Oates has called on QLD Maroons head coach Billy Slater to keep him in mind for an Origin role in Perth.

Oates, 27, has made eight starts for his state since making his debut in 2016, however, the Biloela native has failed to return to the representative level since 2018.

Currently enjoying a welcome return to form for the Red Hill side, Oates has crossed the chalk on 10 occasions across the course of the season's first half.

With Slater not forced to name his lineup for the series' next fixture across the Nullarbor until Sunday, Oates will earn one final chance to put his case forward when his Broncos face-off against the Storm on Friday night.

The veteran's chances of a recall were given a leg up during the series opener when former Bronco and incumbent Maroons winger Xavier Coates went down with an ankle injury.

Still, Oates will face stiff competition to fill the post from Murray Taulagi and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, with the North Queensland pair pressing their respective claims.

Given the ambiguity surrounding whether a callup would be on the cards or not, Oates expressed to News Corp that he had little idea of where he stood in Slater's mind.

“I don’t know if Billy has moved on from me,” Oates said.

“Coaches have their preferences in players and how they want to play the game. I could be a chance for Origin and I would love to play for Queensland again, but if it doesn’t work out, it won’t affect my performances for the Broncos.

“I haven’t been in touch with anyone (inside the Maroons' set-up).

“I didn’t receive a call from Billy (after he missed selection for Game One). I didn’t expect one to be honest. I didn’t make the team the year before so usually you get a call if you were in the team the year before.

“I had to get my belief back and I have. The last few years weren’t great for a lot of people here at the club but I wanted to show the Broncos I have a lot of footy in me and I feel great again.”

Other elements of Oates' future also remain undecided, such as where he will be playing his football beyond the end of this season.

Currently without a contract to stay on under Kevin Walters, Oates - a Broncos junior - was happy to state he had no idea to head elsewhere.

“I’ve been here 10 years in first grade and been signed to the club since I was 15,” Oates continued.

“I have given a lot to the Broncos and they have given a lot to me. I want to be a one-club player, I have supported the club since I was four years old.

“I just have to keep doing my stuff on the field and performing the way I am. If I do my job, then my manager can do his job.

“My 2021 season didn’t help my cause, so I just wanted to show them I have a lot of footy in me and keep producing performances on the field.”

Still, when quizzed about whether a reunion with former coach Wayne Bennett in Redcliffe could be on the cards come next season, the big back was unable to dismiss the claims.

“I have to consider anything if the club doesn’t offer me a deal. But my preference is to stay here," Oates said in finality.

"If they don’t want me, they don’t want me, but hopefully my manager can sort things out.”

Kick-off in the Broncos' crucial top-four clash with the Storm is scheduled for 7:55pm (AEST) at AAMI Park on Friday.