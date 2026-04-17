The NRL's ambitions to expand rugby league beyond Australia have taken a significant step forward, with CEO Andrew Abdo outlining a vision of collaboration — not control — in ongoing discussions with the Super League.

As talks continue around what potential involvement in the northern hemisphere could look like, Abdo has positioned the move as part of a broader push to globalise the game, grow new audiences and strengthen rugby league across both hemispheres.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Abdo made it clear the NRL sees international expansion as a key priority, pointing to the untapped potential of the European market and the opportunity for the sport to unite on a larger scale.

“We really believe in the globalisation of rugby league. This is a great game, and we want to take it to as many people as possible. We want to win as many fans as possible,” Abdo said.

“So while the game is growing really well in the southern hemisphere, we also want the game to be strong here in the north.

“This game is heavily tribal. The Ashes tour was pretty special, but seeing the English fans in Vegas combined with all the Aussie fans, it was unbelievable.

“It was a sign of the synergies and a metaphor for the synergy of the two sports coming together.”

Central to the NRL's thinking is governance, with Abdo highlighting the role of the Australian Rugby League Commission as a model for long-term success.

“With any successful business, not just sport, you need good ideas, you need access to capital, and then you need the ability to execute,” he said.

“What we have in Australia is the Australian Rugby League Commission - eight independent directors… making sure the game is thriving at all levels.

“That independent decision-making is what we are hopeful for here because what we need is the ability to make the decisions that are important for the growth of the game long term.”

While the structure of any future arrangement remains unclear, Abdo stressed the NRL is still in a listening phase, and the move would be to collaborate, not take over the Super League.

“We're still exploring… this is a complex stakeholder landscape. It's different to Australia, and we're very respectful of that,” he said.

“Absolutely not. This is not a takeover. This is a partnership. It's rugby league coming together.

“This is the NRL and the Super League coming together to make the sport stronger… globally.”

The focus, he said, is on building a financially sustainable model that benefits clubs and the wider game.

“It's not about an offer. This is about a partnership where we can collaborate on how we can grow the game, how we can grow revenues, and how those revenues can be pumped back into the game?” he posited.

“It's not sustainable to have private owners putting money in and it's not sustainable to have uneven competition.

“So clearly there needs to be strong investment back into the clubs to make sure they're strong and sustainable.”

Although no formal offer has been put forward, Abdo indicated momentum is building, and a resolution may not be far away, also describing a future competition that is more global, more event-driven and firmly centred on fan engagement.

“I can assure you that we are looking at this very carefully. It's exciting. I'm optimistic about what this can do for the sport of rugby league in many senses,” Abdo shared.

“There are a few things that need to align on both sides… but this is something that, if it's going to happen, it needs to happen over the course of the next few weeks, months, not years.”

“More showcasing of the game onto new markets… the best possible athletes in the game, more major events and a focus on the customer.

“You can distil this all down… but ultimately it's about fans. How do we win more fans, and how do we keep growing the game?”

From the UK perspective, Rhodri Jones confirmed discussions are ongoing, though far from finalised.

“Andrew (Abdo) being here today and the meeting we had this afternoon shows their commitment to wanting to make this work,” Jones said.

“No formal offer has been received… we do not know even ballpark [numbers] at this point.”

Jones revealed the NRL is seeking a level of influence over governance, which presents challenges given the existing structure involving the Rugby Football League and RL Commercial.

“They would like to have a heavy influence on the commission and who sits on that commission,” he said.

“What they perhaps haven't understood in totality is the make-up of our governance structure in this country.”

“When it is such a big topic like recapitalisation, it is complex.

“But with hard work… we can overcome some of these challenges so we can get to the right result that the sport wants.”

Still, Jones acknowledged the appeal of aligning with the Australian competition.

“The NRL one is the natural fit… they probably are slightly ahead of the other conversations we are having… which puts them in the driving seat,” Jones shared.

“We have to make sure this is the best deal for the sport… we have other interests as well, which we have to exhaust.”