Maroons head coach Billy Slater will be breathing a sigh of relief after Sydney forward Lindsay Collins was cleared by the NRL Judiciary on Sunday following his dangerous throw on Parramatta opponent Waqa Blake during Saturday night's loss.

During the 12th minute of the all-Sydney battle at CommBank Stadium, Collins collected Blake cleanly before taking the Fijian international over the horizontal and driving him into the turf.

Despite managing to avoid an on-field report or time in the bin, Collins would have no doubt been left sweating for the remainder of a fixture that ended in a 26-16 loss to his Tri-Colours.

However, with the Judiciary finding the 26-year-old guilty of a second offence, dangerous throw, the Sunshine Stater will simply need to pay a fine of $2500 before being free to front up for Origin II in Perth next Sunday.

Collins had previously been cited by officiators for a grade one dangerous contact charge during the Chooks' second trial match against Wests in February, as well as a grade two careless high tackle contact charge when facing the Titans in Round 9.

The collective damage from both of these incidents saw Collins walk away with $750 in fines and 100 points carried across to his next indiscretion.

Still, should Collins wish to roll the dice with the odds stacked in his favour, the Brisbane-born prop faces the prospect of a two-week suspension should his case be dismissed.

Given Collins' ability to contribute 119 metres and 21 tackles during Queensland's first-up win over the Blues earlier in the month, the Chooks' hard-man appears a lock to retain his place on Slater's bench for the trip west.