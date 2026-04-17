Ten minutes in the sin bin awaits players who tamper with the scrum feeding, with the NRL sending out a warning for clubs to feed the ball correctly during the stoppage of play.

Players feeding scrums have made an attempt to catch oppositions off-side by faking a feed to get them rushing out of the line.

There has been a crackdown at head office, with the Daily Telegraph revealing they obtained an email sent to the 17 NRL clubs to warn players of the consequences of the cheeky tactic.

“If you baulk when feeding the scrum, trying to catch the opposition offside,” the email read from David Fairleigh, NRL's club relationship manager of elite officiating.

“You will be asked to feed the scrum again correctly. If you continue to do this, it may be seen as a repeated cynical act and be penalised or sin-binned.”

However, that wasn't the only concern raised from head office over last weekend's fixtures, with the NRL head honchos highlighting an incident in the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers clash on Thursday.

Many eyebrows were raised when footage caught Bulldogs five-eighth Matt Burton spiralling the ball in the air to himself near the posts as Panthers half Nathan Cleary was lining up a conversion from out wide.

Cleary subsequently missed the conversion, which would have put the side in front after coming back from a 16-point deficit.

“It is illegal to attempt to distract the attention of a player who is kicking a goal," the email obtained by the DT added.

“In round six, actions such as waving arms and repeatedly throwing the ball in the air were identified.”

Other sanctions included the reiteration that club captains are the only players to have authority to approach referees, and must do so appropriately and respectfully.

Farleigh also explained that there will be a further crackdown on ruck interference, allowing more six-again calls to appear during matches if players do not tighten up on discipline.

“The standard that's been set regarding ruck infringements will apply in round seven. Flops, second efforts, hand on ball, crowding and slow peels are areas of the game the referees are committed to enforcing.”

“Players continue to put pressure on referees on specific tackles in this area..

“There were some examples in round six where defenders did not clear the play-the-ball area at the competition of the tackle, which should have resulted in a set restart of a penalty if play broke down.”

The NRL has doubled down on the wide criticisms regarding the game speeding up too much because of the six-again calls.

It is being enforced that the defenders must do a better job in clearing the ruck space and getting back to their defensive line.

An interesting viewing awaits for the seven games left in the round to see how vastly enforced ruck infringement rules become.