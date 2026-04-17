Zero Tackle's new NRL Player Rater is here, and YOU can help determine who the best players in the league are.

Introducing our new NRL Player Ratings, which rank the best players in the NRL based on fan votes from the NRL Player Rater. Every player is matched head-to-head against other players in the same position, allowing fans to directly compare and vote on who is better in each matchup.

The system uses an Elo-style rating algorithm, where every player starts on the same rating and gains or loses points after each vote. Beating a higher-ranked opponent results in a bigger increase, while losing to a lower-ranked player leads to a larger drop.

The ratings are live and constantly updating, meaning they reflect current form and momentum across the NRL season. Players can climb quickly with standout performances, but staying at the top requires consistently outperforming other elite players.

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You can view full positional rankings for:

... As well as our Overall NRL Player Ratings, which rank every player in the competition!

Get started with the NRL Player Rater to have your say, and check out the results on Zero Tackle's NRL Player Ratings.