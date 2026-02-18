This morning, the Australian Rugby League Commission announced changes to their off-field disciplinary action rules, appointing Geoffrey Bellew AM SC as the inaugural Independent Decision Maker (IDM) for the NRL.

The NRL has outlined the meaning of this change and how it will be implemented.

“The IDM will make determinations on all off-field matters, with the exception of matters relation to the NRL's Anti-Doping Rules, Drug Testing Policy and Anti-Vilification Code as those rules each contain their own established disciplinary processes. The Judiciary Code (on-field matters) remains governed by its established disciplinary process.

“The No-Fault Stand Down, as well as decisions to register a Player or other person under the NRL Rules, remains within the remit of the NRL CEO.”

The NRL has stated that the new approach marks a “significant step in strengthening the games integrity framework.”

The key elements of the IDM process are as follows:

The NRL Integrity Unit will continue to investigate all matters within its current jurisdiction.

All individuals and Clubs subject to a breach notice or show cause notice retain the right to respond to that notice before a determination is issued and retain the right to appeal any determination to the NRL Appeals Committee (provided leave to appeal is granted).

The NRL CEO has the right to make submissions to the IDM on a matter before the IDM. Further, the NRL CEO will have a right to appeal a decision of the IDM.

Mr Bellow is the current Chairperson of the NRL judiciary and former Justice of the Supreme Court; his new role will indicate that he will make the final determination on IDM matters.

The IDM will come into effect from 26 February 2026, the NRL stating the decision was approved after consultation with Clubs and the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA).