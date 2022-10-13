An undeniable buzz surrounds Samoa as we sit on the verge of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Never before have Toa Samoa managed to assemble such a glittering lineup of NRL talent. The defection of several Kangaroos and Origin-eligible players has certainly stirred up some controversy.

Jarome Luai, Josh Papalii, Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o, Junior Paulo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow have all featured at Origin level but have tossed the green and gold aside for this year's tournament in favour of representing their heritage.

Joseph Suaali'i is another big name to have declined an invitation to Mal Meninga's Kangaroos' camp, announcing his decision to represent Samoa weeks after the Kangaroos coach claimed he'd likely be picked for Australia.

The allure of the Samoan team even managed to bring former Kiwi representatives Martin Taupau and Danny Levi back across the Pacific in 2019.

Samoan head coach, Matt Parish has found himself equipped with an arsenal of players that many expect to replicate and possibly even surpass the heroics of Tonga in the 2017 World Cup.

Similarly, Kristian Woolf's Tongan outfit had been bolstered by some big-name defections from New Zealand and Australia.

Andrew Fifita had been a destructive force for both the Blues and Kangaroos before joining the Tongan cause.

Jason Taumalolo, David Fusitu'a, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Manu Ma'u relinquished their places in the New Zealand side to do the same.

The end result of the revolution? Tonga joined the likes of New Zealand and Australia as international forces since 2017.

They passed their litmus test when they conquered the Kiwis in the final week of the 2017 group stages (28-22).

A soul-shattering two-point loss against England the following week was all that separated the small island nation from a World Cup Final.

Since then they have beaten Australia (in an unofficial match) and currently sit as the number two ranked nation internationally by the IRL, above both England and the Kangaroos.

The question is does Samoa have what it takes to do the same and elevate its status on the international stage?

Strengths:

The Forward Pack - Speaking of the 2017 Tongan side, their success came off the back of a mean engine room.

Taumalolo, backed up by Fifita, then by Taukeiaho or Tevita Pangai Junior sounds like a tough assignment for any rival pack.

Samoa can also boast a high-level front line, with the class and mongrel to go head-to-head with any other forward pack.

Josh Papali'i may be a year or so removed from his best at Origin or club level but no one would say that to his face as he still possesses a certain impact and leadership in the front line.

Junior Paulo can claim some of the same traits along with some surprisingly silky ball skills for such a big man.

The likes of Spencer Leniu, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Josh Aloiai, Royce Hunt and Martin Taupau leave us confident that Samoa will find plenty of go-forward during the tournament.

The Outside Backs - Samoa lacks nothing in strength, speed and skills in the backline either.

The premiership-winning quartet of Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Izack Tago and Taylan May can only be a recipe for success.

The Suaali'i pickup promises to pay dividends after the young gun found his feet in the NRL and earned himself the Dally M award for Winger of the Year.

The addition of 'The Hammer', Tabuai-Fidow is the cherry on top, as The Dolphins' newest recruit has the pace and skillset to turn any half chance into a four-pointer.

Weaknesses:

The Spine - This one may be a little harsh as Samoa does possess NRL and representative-level players in these positions.

Suaali'i has been named in the one jumper but who is to say he will hold the fullback spot for the full tournament as Crichton, Tabuai-Fidow and even Chanel Harris-Tavita can slot into the role.

The halves combination of Jarome Luai and Anthony Milford is solid without being mouth-watering.

Harris-Tavita and Tyrone May are also on standby for either the 6 or 7 role if necessary.

Danny Levi made four appearances in the 2017 tournament for New Zealand as hooker, but Fa'amanu Brown looks to have secured first shot at the role.

It is a decent spine with proven talent within it, but it can not hold a candle to the likes of New Zealand or Australia. This has been the major shortcoming of the Tongan squad as well.

For all the quality in the forwards or backs, it's hard to take advantage against the best sides without a powerful 1, 6, 7 and 9.

The Coach - This is far from a hit piece on Samoan head coach, Matt Parish - but I imagine most casual and even some avid followers of rugby league may be somewhat unaware of him.

A former NSW assistant coach under Laurie Daley, Parish has been the brains behind the Samoan international squad since 2013, coaching them in both the 2013 and 2017 World Cup tournaments.

Seven wins, 12 losses and 1 draw in Test football and bowing out in the quarter-final stages of both the 2013 and 2017 World Cup at the hands of Fiji and Australia. There were even rumours sometime back that Parish would be superseded by legendary rugby league brothers Andrew and Matthew Johns as head coach of Samoa.

Parish does not hold the same standing in the international game as Mal Meninga, Michael Maguire or Kristian Woolf, but perhaps that is only because he has never before been gifted a truly high-calibre roster. Another disappointing run at this year's tournament may see some pressure applied to Parish's tenure.

Verdict:

While they have a squad gleaming with talent, to some they lack everything they need to challenge for World Cup glory.

The spine has promise but pales in comparison to that of the Kiwis or Kangaroos, to a point where for all that their phenomenal forwards and backs can muster I don't see them causing an upset.

Samoa has a big test in the tournament opener when they take on Shaun Wane's England side at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Wane's side contains its own healthy selection of representative and NRL players and is fresh off putting a half-century on Fiji in their World Cup warmup exhibition.

Samoa enters the contest as the favourites and will take plenty of confidence out of besting the home nation from the jump.

Hopefully, if not in this year's tournament then in the coming years, Samoa can become a powerhouse in international football, joining the likes of Australia, New Zealand, England and Tonga as heavyweights in the 2025 Rugby League World Cup in France.