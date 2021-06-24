Despite widespread claims that a deal between out-of-contract Bronco Tevita Pangai Junior. and the Wests Tigers appeared almost certain to be agreed upon, a second Sydney-based suitor has joined the raise to secure to forward’s services.

Although Pangai has already reportedly met with a fleet of Wests powerbrokers prior to last week’s news that Brisbane head coach Kevin Walters saw the 25-year-old as surplus to requirements, the Tigers may now be dragged into a bidding war with the Dragons.

According to News Corp scribe Brent Read, St. George Illawarra have contacted Pangai’s management, however, they remain coy about a swift agreement to terms.

“I think the Tigers are mulling over Tevita and Dale Finucane,” Read told Triple M radio.

“I think there’s a few factors at play in that – money is the big one, and length of contract as Dale’s… closer to the end (of his career) than the start.

“The Dragons have actually contacted Tevita’s camp just to see what the situation is. They’re not in for Tevita, but they are watching proceedings.

“Don’t put a line through the Dragons as far as Tevita is concerned just yet.”

In spite of the fact that the Tongan international has almost certainly played his last game for the Red Hill franchise, there is still plenty of time for the aforesaid parties to come to arrangement ahead of the August 1 transfer deadline.

Pangai’s form has run hot and cold this season, with many punters and pundits critical of his influence on games.

The Ashfield product has played every game for Walters’ Broncos this season, yet will remain on the sidelines for the majority of the next month after being suspended for a crusher tackle on Souths’ Cameron Murray in Brisbane’s 46-0 loss to the Bunnies last week.