The 2025 Ashes series has seen another swing in the selection race, with Sydney Roosters outside back Billy Smith declaring his allegiance for England.

The injury-prone centre and winger has managed just 41 games since debuting for the Roosters in 2019, with 14 of those coming this year.

He played 15 last year, with the back finally beginning to string some matches together without injury.

Rated as one of the best young talents in the game as he came through the ranks, Smith has been unable to consistently realise that potential, but has eight tries to his credit this year, to go with three try assists.

He has also averaged a tick under 100 metres per game in a Roosters side on the edge of the top eight.

Eligible for England through his family, the national team coach Shaun Wane told The Sydney Morning Herald that Smith had contacted him to express his desire to play for the nation.

"Billy Smith contacted me, and I do like it when players contact me to express their desire to represent England," Wane told the publication.

"I'm very grateful for that and, like Victor Radley, it's a sign that he wants to play for England. It goes a long way.

"I do rate him. I'm a big fan of the NRL and all of the quality athletes playing in it. Billy Smith is one of the best athletes; he's a great centre, and he would be a great asset. I like that he has contacted me; that means a lot, and I will be pursuing it."

Smith joins Victor Radley as the second Sydney Rooster also eligible for State of Origin - and by extension the Australian team - to declare for England.

They are also joined by Gold Coast Titans fullback AJ Brimson.

Brimson and Radley are both expected to be picked in the English squad for the Ashes, while Smith will add to the selection headache in the three-quarters for Wane as the Ashes are played between the two nations for the first time in more than two decades.