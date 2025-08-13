Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Maroons centre Gehamat Shibasaki has reportedly attracted the interest of another team as he prepares to enter the open market on November 1.

Starting the season on a train-and-trial contract, Shibasaki is one of the feel-good rugby league stories of this season and is fresh off making his State of Origin debut after impressing with his hard work ethic and dedication.

Contracted at the Broncos until the end of 2026, Shibasaski has piqued the interest of the Perth Bears, who are trying to build their inaugural roster ahead of their entry into the NRL for the 2027 NRL season, according to Brent Read on Triple M's NRL Daily.

A move away from Red Hill is feasible considering the club is in a tricky salary cap predicament at the moment with several players on big-money contracts such as Kotoni Staggs, Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh.

"Gehamat loves the Broncos after the season he has had and is contracted to them for next season," his manager, Wade Rushton, told Wide World of Sports recently.

"But they haven't been able to make him an offer beyond that, and so on November 1, I'm expecting quite a few clubs to show formal interest.

"He's had a fantastic year and is a great story, and he will keep working hard on his game."

Having now played for Queensland, Shibasaki revealed to Zero Tackle earlier in the year that the next goal he hopes to achieve is to play alongside his younger brother Jamal Shibasaki on the same NRL team.

A former U19s QLD Maroons representative, Jamal is contracted with the North Queensland Cowboys until the end of the 2025 NRL season and could potentially emerge as a target for the Perth Bears too.

"My dream is for me and him to play in the same NRL team together, but if we could get to this level (State of Origin) that'd be the ultimate dream," Shibasaki told Zero Tackle.

"Even though we are like seven years apart, me and him are very close.

"I want to set that example for him to come through, and I don't want him going through the same thing I did.

"I want him to have a successful career, so I'm willing to cop it all and then take the tough yards for him to be able to go through it.

"I want him to play consistent NRL footy and I want him to get all the accolades he deserves."