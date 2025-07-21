The mysterious contract status of Gehamat Shibasaki has finally been confirmed, but he is not guaranteed to remain a Brisbane Broncos player beyond the end of next year.

Starting this year on a train and trial deal, he was promoted straight into Michael Maguire's Round 1 team after an impressive pre-season.

His selection came from the clouds at the Broncos, but was proven to be an inspired choice by the head coach in his first season at Red Hill.

Upgraded to a development deal not long after for the remainder of 2025, he was then selected to Billy Slater's Queensland State of Origin squad for Game 3 in a stunning decision.

In an article regarding Shibasaki's selection, the club also confirmed he had been promoted to the Top 30 for the remainder of 2025.

His management then confirmed to Zero Tackle that he was contracted through to the end of the 2026 campaign as part of Brisbane's Top 30.

Wide World of Sports' The Mole is now reporting that there has already been interest expressed in Shibasaki from rival clubs for 2027, though, with the Broncos unlikely to be able to retain him owing to salary cap pressures.

"Gehamat loves the Broncos after the season he has had and is contracted to them for next season," his manager, Wade Rushton, told the publication.

"But they haven't been able to make him an offer beyond that, and so on November 1, I'm expecting quite a few clubs to show formal interest.

"He's had a fantastic year and is a great story - and he will keep working hard on his game."

That could mean Shibasaki makes a move away from the Broncos in 2027, with the centres performances seeing his value skyrocket.

Brisbane is in a tricky salary cap predicament given several big-money offers at the top of their squad.

Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Reece Walsh lead the way, but Kotoni Staggs has also been recently re-signed, Ezra Mam is on plenty, second-rowers Jordan Riki and Brendan Piakura were both upgraded last year, and Ben Hunt didn't come cheaply either to the club.

While Hunt and Adam Reynolds will likely retire at the end of 2026, the Broncos couldn't retain Selwyn Cobbo for next year as he joins the Dolphins, while they will have a host of other decisions to make around players off-contract both at the end of this year, and next year.

As it stands, the Broncos still have nine spots available in their squad for next season, with Fletcher Baker, Jack Gosiewski, Kobe Hetherington, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt, Corey Jensen, Israel Leota and Cory Paix off-contract at the end of the season.

It was reported this week that Jensen is likely to put pen to paper on a new deal, but the remainder of the list could all depart the club.

Brisbane then has Jesse Arthars, Coby Black, Payne Haas, Ben Hunt (likely to retire), Jock Madden, Adam Reynolds (likely to retire), Josh Rogers and Billy Walters all off-contract at the end of next season.