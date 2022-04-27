Only one week after COVID ravaged the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, with four players ruled out of their clash with the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, it's struck again as captain of the squad Josh Jackson has tested positive to the virus.

"Jackson tested himself at home on a day off after feeling unwell," an official statement from the Bulldogs read.

"There are no other cases within the squad at this stage."

Jackson has just entered his tenth season with the Bulldogs and his tenth in the league, currently playing lock for the maligned squad.

The 31-year-old has been struggling for form to start out the season but had arguably his best performances of the season the past two weeks and his absence will surely be missed on the defensive end.

Max King, who just signed an extension with the club, is typically a lock-forward and is the most likely replacement for Jackson come Saturday when they face off against the Sydney Roosters.