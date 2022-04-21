The Canterbury Bulldogs have wasted little time in locking down middle forward Max King on a contract extension, adding two years to his tenure at Belmore.

The Bulldogs signed him over the off-season on a one-year deal with the Bulldogs after he missed the entire 2021 season thanks to complications from an off-season Achilles tendon surgery.

The contract extension will keep him at the Bulldogs until at least the end of the 2024 season.

King has previously managed 12 games during a two year stint with the Melbourne Storm in 2019 and 2020, and 38 games with the Gold Coast Titans between 2017 and 2019.

His time in Melbourne finished sourly after a tackle gone wrong which cost him a chance at playing in the grand final that year against the Penrith Panthers.

He has well and truly proven himself in Canterbury colours however, with head coach Trent Barrett saying the club believes in him as a player.

“We really believe in Max as a player, and everyone has been impressed with his attitude and effort on the field. He brings a lot of energy and is a strong ball carrier, and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop in the coming years," Barrett said.

Max is a big part of the future here and we are pleased that he has decided to extend his time with the club.”

In his six games this year, all of which have been from the bench, King has averaged a tick over 36 minutes per game, also racking up 84 metres and 28 tackles per contest with his defence coming at almost 97 per cent efficiency, to go with a total of 13 offloads.

He has once again been named on the bench for this Friday's clash with the Brisbane Broncos.