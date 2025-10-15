Another NRL team has followed in the footsteps of the Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons in exiting the race to secure the services of young Melbourne Storm playmaker Jonah Pezet.

Regarded as a future star of the game alongside Isaiya Katoa and Lachlan Galvin, Pezet has been touted as the future successor of the Storm's halves, but he still sits behind QLD Maroons skipper Cameron Munster and 2024 Dally M Medal winner Jahrome Hughes.

Although he re-signed with the club less than 12 months ago until the end of 2029, he is technically a free agent due to a clause in his contract that allows him to make a move to another team if Hughes' extended, which he did in July.

As reported by The Courier-Mail, the Gold Coast Titans have joined the Dragons and Knights to become the latest club to rule themselves out of the race for Pezet.

Pezet's decision not to join the Titans leaves the Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels as the teams still interested in signing him.

He may also have some interest from the Perth Bears.

Previously reported by Zero Tackle two weeks ago, the Raiders remain the heavy favourites despite random social media accounts claiming a deal with the Eels was confirmed.

"We're keeping our eye on things, Braith Anasta has to do what's best for his client," CEO Don Furner told The Canberra Times.

"If he thinks Jonah Pezet's a chance of playing NRL here regularly, and we're going to be a strong team, we might be an attractive option.

"We might not have the spots left, we might not have the salary cap space left, so we'll work through all of that.

"I don't think anything has progressed anywhere for any team."

While there is some interest from the Eels, an immediate move to the club is entirely dependent on Zac Lomax gaining a release from the remainder of his contract to join the rebel rugby union competition known as R360.

If Lomax is released, this will free up approximately $650,000 a season and around $1.95 million in total of their salary cap.

The club also have two of the best young halves coming through the ranks in Lorenzo Talataina and Lincoln Fletcher, while Joash Papalii is seen as the short-term halves partner of Mitchell Moses.