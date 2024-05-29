Still attempting to make his NRL debut for the St George Illawarra Dragons this season, another club has reportedly entered the mix to recruit Savelio Tamale for next season.

An Under-19s NSW Blues representative last year, Tamale has been a standout in the NSW Cup for the Dragons this season, scoring seven tries in ten appearances, adding to his 12 reserve-grade games in 2023.

Off-contract at the end of the season, he has struggled to find his way into the Dragons first grade and has continually been overlooked in favour of players such as Christian Tuipulotu.

As he weighs up his future, News Corp reports that the Canberra Raiders are the leading frontrunner for Tamale's signature.

Previously targeted by the Parramatta Eels, it is understood that they are not yet out of the race but are instead shifting their focus on retaining their youngster in Blaize Talagi - they also recruited Zac Lomax to play in the outside backs.

Before playing rugby league, Tamale was a member of the NSW Waratahs Under-18s squad before being poached from the 15-man game.

If recruited by the Raiders, it would make him the fifth 2023 Under-19s NSW representative at the club, alongside Jake Clydsdale, Chevy Stewart, Ethan Strange and playmaker Ethan Sanders - the latter will join from the Parramatta Eels next season on a three-year contract.