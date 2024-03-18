Yet to make his NRL debut, youngster Savelio Tamale could be on the move away from the St George Illawarra Dragons with a rival club showing interest in the prospect.

An Under-19s New South Wales standout, Tamale appeared in 12 games for the Dragons NSW Cup team last year, averaging 130 running metres and 61 tackles for the season.

Currently weighing up his future at the Red V and yet to sign a contract extension with the club, Tamale is reportedly gaining interest from the Parramatta Eels, per News Corp.

This comes after the Eels were also listed as one of the clubs that were interested in signing Tamale's teammate Zac Lomax and have been continually linked to him.

In his two games for the Dragons reserve-grade team this year, he has made nine tackle busts, 18 tackles (78.3 per cent tackle efficiency) and is running an average of 149 metres per game.

Before playing at the club, Tamale was a member of the NSW Waratahs Under-18s squad and was poached from the 15-man game.

News Corp has also reported that Zac Lomax has been told that the club won't hold talks with his management over his future until after Round 4 - two weeks away.