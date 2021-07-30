The Sydney Roosters are set to be hit with yet another blow thanks to a dangerous contact charge against big prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

The New Zealand international was charged for a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge out of the game after being the third man into a tackle on Nathan Brown and hitting him on the left leg.

The report on Waerea-Hargreaves was made in the seventh minute of the contest, which the Roosters went on to win 28 points to nil.

Waerea-Hargreaves would have escaped without a fine if he had a clean record, however, with three previous charges on his rap sheet, an early guilty plea will still get him a week on the sidelines.

He may elect to fight it at the judiciary though, with the penalty set to stay at one week even if he loses.

In a stroke of good news however for the tri-colours, Siosiua Taukeiaho has escaped with a fine for a careless high tackle on Waqa Blake.

There were no other charges out of the game, however, the Waerea-Hargreaves news comes at a terrible time for the Roosters, who are desperate to keep experience on the park as they push for an unlikely top-four berth without many in their backline.

Josh Morris joined the injury list last night, and will now spend time on the sidelines along with Billy Smith, Joseph Sualii and Matt Ikuvalu.

The Roosters will take on the similarly injury-ravaged Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium next Saturday night.