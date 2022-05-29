Sydney Roosters star forward Angus Crichton has expressed his desire to remain at the club beyond the end of the 2022 NRL season.

The Roosters' salary cap position is well known to be in something of a precarious state.

With plenty of top end talent already at the club, including James Tedesco, Luke Keary, Daniel Tupou and a crop of well-paid forwards, it's understood the signing of Brandon Smith for the 2023 season and beyond has stretched the club to something approaching breaking point when it comes to balancing the books.

It has also been previously reported that Crichton has agreed to a two-year extension to remain at Bondi until the end of 2024, only for the contract not to be registered owing to the salary cap pressure.

That comes even with reports Crichton was willing to take a pay cut to remain a member of Trent Robinson's successful squad.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph following the Roosters' Round 12 win over the Cronulla Sharks - one which has elevated them back to within touching distance of the top four, and holding a seven and five record - Crichton said he has no plans to go anywhere else.

“I clearly want to stay at the club. That’s my number one option and what I’m trying to push towards,” he said.

“It (the speculation) is frustrating, but you’ve just got to do your best to try to block it out and try to focus on the task at hand. It does get hard and you try to not buy into it, and I’m doing that the best I can. I clearly want to stay here and that’s what I’m working towards.

“We’re trying to work towards that (a new deal), myself and my agent, and hopefully we’ll have something sorted soon.”

Reports suggest the Roosters in fact wanted to see an uptick in Crichton's form before locking him onto a new deal, with the New South Wales State of Origin player - whose spot is in question for the 2022 series - struggling by his own lofty standards during the first half of 2021.

He has spent time coming from the bench throughout the first 12 rounds, and was even trialed in the middle third for a brief period by Trent Robinson, with other second rowers Sitili Tupouniua and Nat Butcher putting him under immense pressure to hold his starting spot at the club.

The tri-colours are believed to be continuing to work with Crichton's management in an effort to make the deal fit under the salary cap, although they could yet get a boost on that front with constant reports that Sam Verrills wants out ahead of Brandon Smith's arrival, as well as the recent twin departures of Ronald Volkman and Freddy Lussick to the New Zealand Warriors.