Manly Sea Eagles, Queensland and Australian incumbent halfback has outlined his disappointment at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup being called off.

Australia and New Zealand released a statement late last week indicating they would be pulling out of the World Cup due to concerns over the current global coronavirus pandemic.

All players based in the two countries would have also needed to complete a two-week quarantine period upon their return to the nation.

Cherry-Evans is the global president of the rugby league players association and was under the impression plenty of players were still keen to travel to England, however, all understood the decision made by the ARL and NZRL.

"Like everyone who was hoping to get picked, there's definitely a bit of disappointment but there's nothing we can do about it now," Cherry-Evans said.

"The game's made the decision based on player safety and welfare.

"As much as we'd all love to play for Australia and the guys would love to play for New Zealand, it's just not going to be this year.

"While at first I'm disappointed, there's no point in dropping our lip and complaining over it, we've just got to get on with it.

"I know I've got my fingers crossed that they might postpone it but it doesn't look like it."

It's unclear now whether the World Cup will proceed, however, the organisers are yet to announce any postponement or cancellation, the tournament looking more and more likely to go ahead without the two highest-ranked nations.

It's yet to be seen the impact too this will have on many Pacific Island nations, who rely on the NRL for their players.