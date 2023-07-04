New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler's call to bring Bradman Best into the squad for Game 3 of the series may have been met with raised eyebrows, but advisor Greg Alexander was quick to shut down the suggestion the 21-year-old had earned his rep shot off the back of a single performance.

Best was electric for the Newcastle Knights on Sunday afternoon in a 66-0 rout of the Canterbury Bulldogs, before being parachuted into the Origin side to make his debut in the dead rubber.

The Blues, who had to replace the injured Tom Trbojevic after he suffered a season-ending pectoral problem in Game 2, were rumoured to be looking at players like Canterbury's Matt Burton, or potential debutants Penrith centre Izack Tago or Parramatta's Will Penisini.

Instead, Best, who at one point was earmarked as an option to play in the centres last year by coach Fittler amid both Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic being out, was selected.

Seemingly forgetting Fittler had made the comments around Best last year, News Corp's Brent Read accused NSW advistor Alexander of selecting Best on the back of a single game, given he hasn't been discussed in the media so far this year.

Alexander labelled the accusation disrespectful against Best though, suggesting Best had been discussed this year.

“That is rude to Bradman Best, Brent. That is being rude to Bradman Best,” Alexander retorted on Fox Sports show NRL 360.

“Do you think Bradman Best, who was a star as an 18-year-old coming through the pathways, do you think what he's wanted to do his football life was play Origin and now you are talking about him representing New South Wales on the back of one game?

“That's being disrespectful to Bradman Best.

“Bradman's name has been spoken about for quite some time. Izack Tago has been discussed. Will Penisini wasn't.

“Izack Tago has been in great form playing left centre for Penrith and he was an option. Matt Burton was an option.

“But we've gone for Bradman Best. Don't disrespect him by saying it was on the back of one game.”

Fittler's comments on 9 News last year had suggested Best was in a three-way race with Stephen Crichton and Matt Burton at the time for the spots, which were held by a mix of Kotoni Staggs, Burton, Jack Wighton and Crichton throughout the series after Best was injured in the lead-up.

Best is one of seven new faces for the Blues ahead of the dead rubber, who is joined as a debutant by Keaon Koloamatangi. Cody Walker, Jake Trbojevic, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Jacob Saifiti and Clint Gutherson are the other new faces for Game 3, which will be played at Homebush on July 12.