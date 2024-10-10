Penrith Panthers legend Greg Alexander discussed the significance of the 2024 grand final, highlighting the team's impressive win to create a historical four-peat premiership win.

Entering the decider as the closely unfavorited team, the Panthers faced the Melbourne Storm, who finished the season as minor premiers and had defeated the Panthers in both of their regular-season encounters.

Despite losing superstar players each year, the Panthers have consistently dominated the NRL competition for four consecutive years, proving time and again that they are the team to beat.

Alexander, who led Penrith to their first-ever premiership in 1991, emphasised that the strength of the Panthers' spine is a key reason for their sustained dominance in the league.

“Penrith were scratchy in their finals wins, especially against the Cronulla Sharks the week before,” Alexander said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Melbourne came into the game as favourites and you can understand why with the form they had shown over the last couple of months.

“Penrith's key players played better than the Storm's key players and that's because Penrith's defence were able to completely shut down Jahrome Hughes."

The Storm's spine was declared a dangerous combination ahead of the grand final, as their performances linked up perfectly in the preliminary final against the Roosters. However, the Panthers managed to shut it down effectively.

“Ryan Papenhuyzen, Harry Grant and Cameron Munster looked dangerous at times but in the end, that was the difference between the two teams," Alexander added.

“The stars for Penrith were better.”

The Penrith Panthers created four-peat premiership history last Sunday with a 14-6 victory over the Melbourne Storm.