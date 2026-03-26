The PNG Chiefs are less than 24 months away from their first ever NRL match but are still yet to finalise a head coach for their inaugural season.\n\nReportedly, Jason Demetriou, Brad Arthur and Adrian Lam are the three favourites for the job, with the board expected to make a decision over the next few months.\n\nThe latter of those names has now addressed the links to the job.\n\nLam, who was born in Papua New Guinea, made 11 appearances for the nation as a player and 22 as a coach.\n\nCurrently the head coach of the Leigh Leopards in the Super League, Lam has a winning rate of 71 per cent since taking the job in 2021, which, combined with his heritage, may be enough to sway the odds in his favour.\n\nAsked by the media for his thoughts on the gig, the 55-year-old provided quite an honest answer.\n\n"I've been keeping an eye on it, obviously, because it's a passion of mine, it's a country I've captained and coached in the past," he admitted.\n\n"It's unbelievable that they've got a licence and are in a position to be able to enter the NRL in 2028.\n\n"It's an amazing opportunity for the country and the people there are so excited about it.\n\n"My name keeps coming up, which it's going to. It's nice to know that and to hear that."\n\n[caption id="attachment_30864" align="alignnone" width="1024"] PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA - NOVEMBER 05: Papua New Guinean fans show their support during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup match between Papua New Guinea Kumuls and Ireland on November 5, 2017 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nConveniently, Lam is off-contract at the end of the 2027 season, just in time for the Chiefs' inaugural season, as is his son, Lachlan.\n\nHowever, his focus isn't on the future, but rather the present, with his side languishing at the bottom of the Super League ladder having won just one game out of their opening five.\n\n \n\n