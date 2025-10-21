Looking ahead to the 2026 NRL season, Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth can't wait to reunite with former Brisbane Broncos teammate Selwyn Cobbo.

After five seasons with the Broncos, Cobbo will make the highly anticipated switch to The Dolphins next year as he attempts to reclaim the form that saw him represent both Australia and Queensland.

While there is no denying that the 23-year-old is a generational talent on his day, he has struggled to implement consistent performances on a regular basis over the past two seasons and found himself not only missing out on competing in the 2025 NRL Grand Final but also dropped to reserve-grade.

Only signing a one-year contract with his new side, he will look to make an immediate impact as he contends for a spot in the back-line with the likes of Jake Averillo, Jack Bostock and Trai Fuller.

"He's looking very big and strong and quick," Cobbo's former and new teammate Herbie Farnworth told Zero Tackle.

"Hopefully he's back from his hamstring injury and I think he'll be a big force for us next year."

Fellow Dolphins star Isiaya Katoa added that he is looking forward to the opportunity to play alongside Cobbo after watching him from afar and believes that he, Brad Schneider and Morgan Knowles can turn the side into a top-eight outfit.

"We've got some good pick-ups next year. Selwyn's an absolute freak of a player," Katoa told Zero Tackle.

"I can't wait to see what we can try and do with him and try and build some connections and combinations, so I'm looking forward to that."