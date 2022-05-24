The North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos, Melbourne Storm and Manly Sea Eagles are likely to be the most-watched teams at selection time on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Round 12.

Read on for all the latest team news and rumours ahead of Round 12.

Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles

Melbourne Storm

Craig Bellamy all but admitted Harry Grant's move to the halves just didn't work. With Jahrome Hughes still unlikely to return, that will likely mean a recall is on the horizon for Cooper Johns. The other option is playing Nick Meaney in the halves, but that also appears unlikely with Ryan Papenhuyzen still not ready to return. Harry Grant going back to hooker will push Brandon Smith back to the bench, with Chris Lewis likely dropping out of the side. Expect Tui Kamikamica to hold his starting spot with Nelson Asofa-Solomona also likely needing another week out.

Manly Sea Eagles

Tom Trbojevic will miss the remainder of the season as he now looks at a five-month rehab from shoulder surgery. Reuben Garrick will move back to fullback, and with neither Jason Saab or Brad Parker ready to return, it creates a big question for Manly. Young gun Kaeo Weekes is an option, but the far more likely call is Jorge Taufua to make his NRL return after playing for Blacktown during the first part of the season.

Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers aren't expected to make any changes.

North Queensland Cowboys

Jason Taumalolo and Kyle Feldt are confirmed outs for the Cowboys, while Murray Taulagi is also being monitored. Taumalolo will be replaced at 13 by Reuben Cotter, while Feldt's absence will bring Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow back into the side. If Taulagi is out as well, expect utility back Brendan Elliott to come into the side. Jake Granville or Connelly Lemuelu are the likely options to join the bench.

Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos have stated Adam Reynolds will have a "view to playing" but he is no sure thing to take on the Titans. Expect him to be named regardless, with Ezra Mam amongst the reserves. Selwyn Cobbo was also reportedly absent from training on Tuesday, although it's unclear why. Jordan Pereira trained in his place.

No sign of Cobbo at training, Pereira on the wing. Reynolds doing resistance running. Latest tonight on @7NewsBrisbane — Katie Brown 🤸🏼‍♀️ (@katiebrownaus) May 23, 2022

Gold Coast Titans

Both Moeaki Foutaika and Phillip Sami are sweating on the results of scans for respective injuries. Patrick Herbert and Brian Kelly are both expected to be fit for the Titans, meaning they could well replace both Sami and Esan Marsters. The club also stated on Monday afternoon that they are giving David Fifita every chance to play, moving Isaac Liu to prop. If Fotuaika is out, it'll be a straight swap. Otherwise, expect Jarrod Wallace to move back to the bench and either Herman Ese'ese or Sam McIntyre to drop out.

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

New Zealand Warriors

Addin Fonua-Blake is set to be ruled out with an ankle injury for the Warriors. That will bring Bunty Afoa into the starting side and open a spot on the bench. Dunamis Lui was signed on Monday and could come straight in, with the other options in the middle third being Garrett Smith, Pride Petterson-Robati or one of young duo Otukinekina Kepu or Valingi Kepu. Wayde Egan is also a chance to play however, which would move Jazz Tevaga back to the bench. Chanel Harris-Tavita is also due back, but may struggle to break into the side given Daejarn Asi's form.

Newcastle Knights

Bradman Best will miss out with an elbow injury, bringing Enari Tuala back into an otherwise unchanged side.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cameron Murray is reportedly pushing for an early return from injury, which could leave him in the picture for State of Origin. Mark Nicholls will also return from a long-term ankle injury. Given Tevita Tatola is unlikely to feature after a concussion, that will be a straight swap, while Murray could come back in at lock, moving Jai Arrow to the edge and Trent Peoples to the bench, with Siliva Havili dropping out. Isaiah Tass could also replace Taane Milne.

Wests Tigers

David Nofoaluma should be back for the Tigers after multiple weeks out due to concussion. If so, expect him to replace Junior Tupou, although Ken Maumalo may also need a week off with a knee injury. Jake Simpkin should come straight back in for Jacob Liddle, while Daine Laurie's return could also happen this week, shifting Starford To'a to the centres and Tyrone Peachey out of the side. Oliver Gildart is also due back and he could well replace Brent Naden.

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Cronulla Sharks

William Kennedy will return from suspension for the Sharks, but Lachlan Miller - who has the ability to play multiple positions - could well feature on the bench, knocking Braydon Trindall out of the side. Siosifa Talakai is also in double, with Mawene Hiroti the likely replacement.

Sydney Roosters

Sitili Tupouniua will come straight back into the Roosters' side this week, moving Nat Butcher either to the bench or to lock. Either he or Siosiua Taukeiaho (who played lock last week) would then come from the bench, with Terrell May dropping out.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Addo-Carr will return for the Bulldogs, meaning Jayden Okunbor will drop out, with Jacob Kiraz impressing in his first two NRL games. Corey Waddell should also be back, moving Josh Jackson to lock, Max King to the bench and Zach Dockar-Clay out of the side. Matt Doorey is also approaching a return.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Andrew McCullough is set to return for the Dragons, which will move Moses Mbye back to the bench and Jayden Sullivan out of the side.

Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels

Canberra Raiders

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will miss Round 12, and possibly Round 13, after suffering a hamstring injury. Xavier Savage will move straight into the number one role, although could switch with Jordan Rapana. Matt Frawley should also be back for Brad Schneider in the halves as the Raiders move to within weeks of Jamal Fogarty's club debut.

Parramatta Eels

Maika Sivo could come straight in on the wing for Parramatta, although he may opt to give the Fijian another week in NSW Cup. No other changes are expected for Parramatta.