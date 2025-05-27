Zero Tackle's NRL MVP is in for Round 12, with James Tedesco taking over as the leader after an 18-vote performance.

Tedesco, who won the MVP race last year by two votes on Zero Tackle, has got his 2025 campaign off to a superb start, polling at least ten votes in seven games so far.

It's the first time since the first month of the campaign however that the lead has changed hands, with Terrell May on a bye over the weekend just gone and slipping a vote behind the star Roosters' fullback.

Elsewhere, Herbie Farnworth has moved to within striking distance on the back of his third strong game on the trot, polling 16 votes to move into fifth spot, while Isaiya Katoa and Joseph Tapine have both moved into the top ten.

Katoa was one of three players to claim a perfect 20 votes across the five games in Round 12, with the Dolphins' halfback joined by Parramatta fill in Dean Hawkins and Newcastle youngster Fletcher Sharpe.

In the other two games, Tedesco split top spot with Hugo Savala, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Tapine shared the maximum votes in the final game of the round as the Raiders surprised the Warriors in Auckland.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 12.