I realise I say this every week, but Round 8 is shaping up as something very special.

Anzac Day is arguably the biggest day on the rugby league calendar. It's without a doubt the biggest day of the regular season.

We also have the Dogs vs Broncos, which will likely have been played before you read this, and I'm willing to predict a barn burner there.

The Tigers, fresh off another week of headlines, host the Sharks on Sunday afternoon which looks a sleeper for match of the round.

As with the previous two weeks, we're going to single out a match of the week, as well as what looks as though it could be a massive mismatch.

I'm going to change up the mismatch this week as I believe it would be unfair to single any player out (see below). The individual match up though could be the highlight of the entire weekend.

Before we hit this week's battles, a quick recap of last week:

Mismatch: Nathan Cleary vs. Hugo Savala

This went exactly to script. Nathan Cleary was an absolute magician and had a hand in multiple tries. Meanwhile the rookie Rooster looked like a deer in headlights.

Far from having a go at Savala, he was thrown to the wolves in a big way. Nathan Cleary was marvellous and easily won a battle everyone expected him to,

Match Up of the Week: Match Burton vs Latrell Mitchell

This absolutely fizzled out!

Burton was very good, at times (horrible at others) while Latrell Mitchell was barely sighted.

The Dogs absolutely pasted the poor, broken Bunnies. This game was never a contest and therefor our featured match up failed to live up to any great heights.

Battle of the week: Terrell May vs Addin Fonua-Blake

Full disclosure, I'm trying to avoid Sharks match-ups.

I don't want to be accused of only looking forward to Cronulla-based battles.

That said, if you'd not looking forward to watching two of the game's premier props in Terrell May and Addin Fonua-Blake bash both each other and the opposition packs, then rugby league is not for you.

Terrell May has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving at the Tigers.

He's averaging 175 run metres per game, has 367 post contact metres, is tackling at over 98% and has 21 tackle breaks.

May is a certainty to make his Origin debut when Laurie Dailey names his side. I'd be shocked if he's not named beside Payne Haas to start.

Addin Fonua-Blake, also a massive off-season arrival at his club the Sharks, is averaging 169 metres per game, has 534 post contact metres, has broken 22 tackles and is tackling at 96%.

Both have become new pack leaders at their respective clubs with members of both their packs lifting around them.

Capable of massive stints, this individual battle could decide not only the contest but decide who the game's second best prop forward is. Payne Hass is the undisputed number one for those wondering.

If either man can be contained, mainly by the other, then this game leans heavily.

Both will be looking to dominate the middle and allow their star number nine to dictate terms.

The likes of Luai and Hynes are only half as dangerous when their big men are on the back foot.

If either May or AFB can dominate this clash and silence the other, it's highly likely that their side gets the chocolates on Sunday afternoon.

Mismatch of the week: Penrith Props vs Manly Middles

For the first time we're overlooking an individual battle and leaning into the biggest overall match up of the weekend.

In one corner, the Panthers. They're lead by the best lock in the game. A four time Premiership winner, club captain and NSW and Australian certainty in Isaah Yeo.

Joining Yeo is Australian representative and soon to be NSW prop Lindsay Smith and Multiple time Premiership winner and Kiwi representative Moses Leota.

Liam Henry and Isaiah Papali'i round out an absolutely fearsome middle rotation capable of matching any engine room in the competition.

Their opponents? Josh Aloiai, Siosiua Taukeaiaho, Jaz Tevaga, Nathan Brown.

No disrespect to the Manly middles but not one of those listed players makes the Panthers squad this weekend.

Manly have a host of injuries, including their main men Taniela Paseka and Jake Trbojevic. Toafofoa Sipley's suspension means their preferred rotation is heavily impacted.

I cry no tears for either of these teams but I am genuinely fearful of what the Panthers forwards may do to their Manly counterparts.

Lindsay Smith is averaging 133 metres per game and is tackling at over 98%. Mainly from the bench. Neither of the Manly starting props average more metres than Smith.

Of course I've picked an advantageous match-up but man vs one, name only clash the Manly side win?

I hope the Manly forwards read this, get angry and come out and put the Panthers middles to task. I just can't see any world where that happens though.