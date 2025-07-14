Struggling with multiple injury issues throughout his career, former Canterbury Bulldogs forward Ryan Sutton has made a triumphant return to the rugby league field after over 365 days on the sidelines.

Released by the Bulldogs in March, Sutton returned to the field on Sunday for the Ipswich Jets in the QLD Cup, which saw him start in the front-row and even cross for a try in the club's 30-22 loss to the Norths Devils.

Playing in two separate stints last weekend, his return comes after he signed with the Gold Coast Titans for the remainder of the season in May and will look to claim a spot in the first-grade team before the conclusion of their 2025 campaign.

An England 9s international, Sutton spent four seasons with the Canberra Raiders (2019-22) before making the move to the Bulldogs on a price-tag of $550,000-a-season, but failed to make an impact due to multiple injuries.

In two seasons at Belmore, he played in only 13 NRL matches, spending most of his tenure either on the sidelines due to a hip or knee issue or in the NSW Cup competition.

Only 29, Sutton could still have a long career in the NRL if he remains fit and healthy, but may decide to return to England, where he is originally from and spent four years with the Wigan Warriors between 2014 and 2018.